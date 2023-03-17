Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group

Dr. Helen Iams, certified primary care physician, sports medicine, has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Iams earned her master’s degree from the University of Southern California, and her doctorate of medicine at Loyola University Chicago. Iams completed an internship and residency in family medicine at Hinsdale Hospital Family Practice in Illinois, as well as a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. Iams is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine and the American Medical Association. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.