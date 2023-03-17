 Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group - Albuquerque Journal

Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Helen Iams

Dr. Helen Iams, certified primary care physician, sports medicine, has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Iams earned her master’s degree from the University of Southern California, and her doctorate of medicine at Loyola University Chicago. Iams completed an internship and residency in family medicine at Hinsdale Hospital Family Practice in Illinois, as well as a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. Iams is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine and the American Medical Association. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Haaland criticized over 'difficult' choice on Willow project
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In early March, ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- In early March, President Joe Biden met with members of Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation as they implored him to approve a ...
2
10-year-old spurs family's business to take on adopting Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
At only 10 years old, Lleyton ... At only 10 years old, Lleyton Kelly was the impetus behind his family's business choosing the ABQ Ride Adopt-A-Spot program for their community service ...
3
Classes canceled across Northern New Mexico schools
ABQnews Seeker
Schools across Northern New Mexico closed ... Schools across Northern New Mexico closed for weather.
4
Schools, sweets and student activism: Test your local news ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you keep up ... How closely did you keep up with happenings around New Mexico this week? Take the Journal's weekly news quiz to find out!
5
Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She is a member of ... BRIEFCASE: She is a member of the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine.
6
Median sales price increases slightly for ABQ metro single-family ...
ABQnews Seeker
The median sales price of a ... The median sales price of a single-family detached home and days on market until sale both increased in Albuquerque's metro area in February, but ...
7
Feds want justices to end Navajo fight for Colo. ...
ABQnews Seeker
States that rely on water from ... States that rely on water from the over-tapped Colorado River want the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lawsuit from the Navajo Nation that ...
8
China's Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder ...
ABQnews Seeker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Chinese President ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow next week, a major boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening ...
9
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen in Santa Fe offers gluten-free cuisine
ABQnews Seeker
Even though we are still in ... Even though we are still in the thick of winter, many of you may be thinking about the imminent arri ...