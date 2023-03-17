Jay Flowers to manage operations for Modrall Sperling

Jay Flowers has been promoted to director of administration for Modrall Sperling, where he will manage the day-to-day operations of the firm and work closely with the executive committee to identify and accomplish organizational and administrative goals. Flowers has been in the legal industry for 20 years and has experience in all areas of law firm administration, most recently as the firm’s director of operations. Flowers also serves as a member of the Greater Albuquerque Recreational Trails Committee.