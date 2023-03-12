Zoe Lees named regional VP at Xcel

Zoë Lees has been named regional vice president, Regulatory Policy with Xcel Energy. Lees previously served the company as a principal attorney representing the General Counsel group in Xcel Energy’s southwestern region. In her new role she will provide leadership on all aspects of regulatory strategic planning, policy and pricing in Texas and New Mexico. Her team will lead regulatory activities related to rulemaking, customer growth initiatives, and new customer products. Lees assumed the new duties March 1 and will continue to be based in Santa Fe.