 More leadership changes at the National Hispanic Cultural Center - Albuquerque Journal

More leadership changes at the National Hispanic Cultural Center

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Leadership at the National Hispanic Cultural Center continues to undergo change.

On Thursday, NHCC Board of Directors President Matt Martinez was removed from his role by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The call came at noon — less than two hours before a regular board meeting was supposed to start.

NHCC Board of Directors Vice President Bill Miera filled in for Martinez during the meeting.

Maddy Hayden, a Lujan Grisham spokeswoman, confirmed that Martinez was removed but didn’t give a reason. Martinez was named to the board by Lujan Grisham in 2019.

Board members are appointed for their terms — varying by year — by the governor, who also holds the decision in retaining each board member.

During Thursday’s meeting, Miera brought up a letter that he, Martinez and Holly Barnet-Sanchez wrote to Debra Garcia y Griego, Department of Cultural Affairs Cabinet Secretary, on Jan. 25.

The letter was written to show support for former NHCC director Margie Huerta, who was relieved of her duties on Jan. 25 and was put on leave before the December meeting pending a personnel investigation.

Miera told the board of directors that he, Martinez and Barnet-Sanchez wanted to get answers from the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“It is now over 7 weeks since we were given a minimal amount of information regarding the Executive Director being placed on leave pending an investigation,” the letter stated. “We have since been given no information regarding the process nor the status of the investigation. It does not seem plausible that an investigation would take this long.”

As Miera let the board members know of this letter, many board members were upset that a letter was written without the entire board’s knowledge.

In the letter, the trio expressed concern about undergoing another search for an NHCC director.

“After several years of the Center having no leadership, it fell deeply into an organization that was a mere shadow of its former self and far from its potential,” the letter stated. “Employee morale was down, and some employees fell into habits of not working. We were extremely enthused by the last year of a new energy and vision being brought to the center under Dr. Huerta’s leadership.”

Miera attempted to read the letter during public comment, but was advised by DCA counsel to put it on the agenda for the next meeting.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » More leadership changes at the National Hispanic Cultural Center

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
2023 New Mexico high school basketball champions
ABQnews Seeker
List of the New Mexico high ... List of the New Mexico high school teams crowned champion in the state basketball tournament.
2
More leadership changes at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
ABQnews Seeker
Cultural center board president removed a ... Cultural center board president removed a few hours before a regular board meeting was supposed to start.
3
Photos: No. 1 Albuquerque Academy boys basketball team beat ...
ABQnews Seeker
4
Statewide elected officials in New Mexico would get big ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's next governor would get ... New Mexico's next governor would get a substantial raise over Michelle Lujan Grisham's salary
5
Photos: No. 1 St. Michaels boys basketball team beat ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
Former Navajo president Peterson Zah honored in funeral procession, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Zah's funeral procession stretched for 100 ... Zah's funeral procession stretched for 100 miles from western New Mexico into eastern Arizona
7
State Police arrest two teens in fatal shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson ... New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver on Saturday said Daniel Ortiz and Drake Armendariz are each charged with first-degree murder in the March ...
8
Photos: No.1 Hobbs girls basketball team beat No. 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
9
With time running out, New Mexico lawmakers clash over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats have blocked medical malpractice bills ... Democrats have blocked medical malpractice bills this session, but legislative leaders say they are still open to a compromise in the final week before ...