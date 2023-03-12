NCAA track/field: Winner says Albuquerque just witnessed ‘greatest heptathlon the world has ever seen’

Georgia's Kyle Garland wins the men's heptathlon and sets a new collegiate record in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Georgia's Kyle Garland wins the men's heptathlon and sets a new collegiate record in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Here, he reacts after seeing the scoreboard with the point totals. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Albuquerque, New Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal Texas Julien Alfred, left, wins the women’s 200 meter dash in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Arkansas Ackera Nugent wins the women’s 60 meter hurdles in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Here, she looks to the scoreboard to see the results. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Albuquerque, New Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal Olivia Howell(, center of Illinois goes on to win the women’s mile in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Florida’s Jasmine Moore broke two NCAA records -- in the long jump and triple jump -- at the 2023 indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Georgia's Kyle Garland, running the heptathlon's 1,000 meters, wins the men's heptathlon and sets a new collegiate record in the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

On Saturday afternoon, Ayden Owens-Delerme clutched a second-place trophy, took a sharp breath and summed up how everybody in the Albuquerque Convention Center felt about what they just witnessed.

“I had a feeling it was gonna take a collegiate record to win,” the University of Arkansas heptathlete said, a laugh stealing another breath. “I didn’t know it’d take a collegiate record to lose.”

A bit of housekeeping first. The 2023 NCAA Division I indoor track and fields were packed with record-breaking performances. Elite competition. Expectations were high across the board and athletes continually delivered in every possible circumstance,.

But there was nothing – absolutely nothing – like the men’s heptathlon.

Georgia’s Kyle Garland knew that all too well. Like Owens-Delerme, his voice fluttered and his 6-foot-5, 225 pound frame shuddered as he tried to find the right words to sum up the last two days in Albuquerque.

“It exceeded the hype,” he said. “This is by far the greatest competition I’ve been a part of, and probably the greatest heptathlon competition the world has seen.”

Recency bias? Maybe, maybe not: Seven of eight podium finishers cracked 6,000 or more points, with Washington’s Bruno Comin Pescador coming just eight points shy of making it a full eight.

For comparison, the IAAF World Championships in 2018 had four heptathletes over 6,000. 2016, five. The 2014 and 2023 meets had seven as well.

What they didn’t have was Garland and Owens-Delerme. Both broke Ashton Eaton’s 13-year old NCAA record, Garland finishing with 6,639 points and Owens-Delerme rallying for 6,518. Those are the second and third best results of all-time. Garland only missed out on tying Eaton’s world record set in 2012 by just six points.

“I got him the last four times, so it’s about time for him to get a win,” Owens-Delerme laughed. “We’ll see what happens (in the decathlon) and I assure you I will find the top again.”

Through the 60 meter dash, long jump, shot put and high jump on Friday to the 60 meter hurdles and pole vault on Saturday, Garland was comfortably in the sole lead at 5781 heading into the 1000. 2:54 or faster would assure him the record and as long as Owens-Delerme didn’t beat him by 20 seconds or more, an NCAA championship, too.

As Owens-Delerme took off way ahead of the pack to make one last push for the win, Garland stayed about five spots back and paced it out.

“I knew he was gonna go out and run really,” he said. “I just had to stay true to my race. I couldn’t try to chase him.”

Owens-Delerme finished first in the 1000 at 2:33.36, the PA exploding to life as he broke the record first. Then Garland crossed at 2:41.36 before falling to the ground, racked by sobs from the emotion of the moment.

By then, it was the crowd in fits. Thinking about that moment, Garland thought back to conversations he had had with his manager coming into today.

“After I finished second (to Owens-Delerme) in the heptathlon (last year), I told him, ‘next year, I’m gonna get that world record’ and we just kind of joked about it,” he said. “But in the back of my head, I always knew I was capable of doing something absolutely incredible like that.”

Garland and Owens-Delerme have been connected their whole lives. Both were born on May 28, 2000, Garland in a hospital outside Philadelphia and Owens-Delerme in one outside Pittsburgh.

They’ve competed against each other since they were teenagers, a friendly rivalry that’s rewritten school and collegiate record books along the way. Both Garland and Owens-Delerme know this is far from over, with many chapters to go.

“I think we’re the new face of track and field (and) the new face of the multi events,” Owens-Delerme said. “They better put respect on our event and names.”

And on Saturday afternoon, Albuquerque paid host to maybe the best chapter yet.

Outside of Garland and Owens-Delerme, who had the best weekend?

Jasmine Moore. The Florida jumper broke the collegiate record in the long jump (7.03 meters) on Friday before following up on Saturday to reset her triple jump record (15.12 meters).

Moore is the only woman in track and field currently jumping at this level indoors. In an emotional interview following her podium finish, she credited her coaching staff, teammates and her training this offseason.

“I was just praying that all my work would pay off and it would be seen today,” she said. “For my jumps, my series to go as well as it did today, I just can’t even believe it.”

Then, Julien Alfred. On Friday, the Texas sprinter broke her own collegiate record in the 60 meter dash prelims with a blazing 6.96, only to tie Aleia Hobbs’ second best time in world history (set in Albuquerque at the USATF Indoor Championships in February) of 6.94 in Saturday’s final.

If that wasn’t enough, Alfred broke the collegiate record in the women’s 200 – an event she’s said she isn’t particularly comfortable with – at 22.01 seconds and later muscled the Longhorns from fourth place to second in the women’s 4×400.

She said her performance in the 200 was the most surprising but the 60? That’s the one that meant the most.

“Last year, I wasn’t able to come out in the final and execute and win – even though in the prelims, I broke the collegiate record,” she said. “I’m really proud that I didn’t succumb to th pressure. I didn’t make the anxiety stick over my body. I didn’t get emotional.

“I’m really proud of that.”

As for the team titles? All Hogs. Arkansas men’s and women’s teams combined to win indoor national titles, the first time a team has swept indoor team championships since Oregon did it in 2016.

