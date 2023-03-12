 Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man during domestic violence call - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy shoots man during domestic violence call

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a suspect of a domestic dispute early Sunday in Southwest Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A man was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition after being shot early Sunday by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who returned fire after the man shot inside a mobile home according to the department.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a BCSO spokeswoman, said during a press conference Sunday morning deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW at 4 a.m. Sunday.

She said there was a domestic dispute between a man and woman inside a mobile home at the address.

The woman exited the home and met with deputies, Navarro said.

A man, who stayed inside the home, fired at least one shot, she said. A deputy returned fire and struck the man, who was then transported to a local hospital.

At the scene of the shooting on Sunday morning, BCSO deputies had blocked the road with crime scene tape and marked and tactical vehicles were seen at the site.

New Mexico State Police’s Metro Shoot Team is investigating the shooting, Navarro said.

The BCSO didn’t release any other details about the shooting on Sunday morning.

 

