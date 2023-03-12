Lensic 360 brings concerts to KiMo Theatre, El Rey Theater

Lensic 360 has already hit the ground running.

Jamie Lenfestey, director, says being able to bring shows to all points in New Mexico is the goal.

Lensic 360 recently teamed up with the KiMo Theatre in Albuquerque to present Mary Chapin Carpenter on June 9. Tickets went on sale on Friday, March 10 at lensic360.org. Lenfestey says there will be more concerts added in the coming months at various locations across the state.

“The KiMo and the Lensic are sister theaters,” Lefenstey says. “We’re actively pursuing and looking to create the partnership between the Lensic and the KiMo. We want to create opportunities for artists to play those theaters on back-to-back nights.”

Lenfestey says Lensic 360 will continue to work with familiar venues, as well as cultivating relationships outside of Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos.

“Frankly, we want to bring music to the entire state of New Mexico,” he says. “Having the Lensic behind this effort really helps keep it at a high level.”

The line up of music includes:

• 7:30 p.m. April 11 – Israel Vibrations and Roots Radics at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe.

•7:30 p.m. April 26 – Sunny War, Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria, Santa Fe.

•7:30 p.m. May 14 – Violent Femmes, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 2601 W. San Francisco, Santa Fe.

•7:30 p.m. May 26 – Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe.

•7:30 p.m. June 7 – Murder by Death with Laura Jane Grace, Historic El Rey Theater, 622 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque.

•7:30 p.m. June 9 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque.

•7:30 p.m. July 28 – Red Wanting Blue, Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria, Santa Fe.

More information can be found at lensic360.org.