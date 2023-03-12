 Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women's sports receives backlash - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women’s sports receives backlash

By ABQJournal News Staff

WOW… UPTOWN ED. You really have double faulted with your misogyny and narcissism. Here’s a thought, why don’t you join many other males who have given women’s sports a chance and have found them to be exciting, entertaining, and impressive. You could say you were a pioneer and it would be a much better look on you.

— A Proud Product of Title IX, LeeAnn Moores

SO “UPTOWN ED” doesn’t want to have to sift through all that women’s sports stuff. I’m not a Lobo fan, so can we put all that UNM stuff on page 2 or 3, and leave the front page for the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA? It would make my life SO much easier.

— Joe, ABQ

UPTOWN ED might want to consider canceling his ABQ Journal subscription and begin reading the Kabul Journal. He would then no longer be troubled having to read any articles about women’s sports or even women in the workplace.

— 21st century Allan, ABQ

PLAY AGAINST New Mexico and become a star, as some opposing players have hit buzzer beating winning shots or set career scoring highs. Though the UNM record is much improved under Richard Pitino, the defense is atrocious. Are the players actually going to be pumped up for the NIT? Sorry, but some of us fans have had enough disappointment to last for a while. See you next November.

— Retro Lobo

COACH PITINO must now do a superior job of off-season recruiting, if his second year men’s team is to maintain our loyalty to his recruits, from years 1 and 2, and by next Fall, year 3.

— RBP

I AGREE WITH several Lobo fan takes on Coach Bradbury, the time has come for him to go. What about bringing Yvonne Sanchez back? She came from the legendary Don Flanagan’s Lobo coaching tree. She was the 2015 MWC Coach of the Year and has since went on to be a highly successful top assistant at major programs like Michigan and Arizona State. I think she would excel with a second chance as our new Lobo women’s head coach. Please Mr. Nuñez consider bringing Yvonne back home!!

— Ruben Griego

THE UNDER TWO MINUTE official reviews in college basketball are officially out of hand. The CBS Sports Network now has a referee cam! I get wanting to get the call right but why spend 10 minutes reviewing an obvious call just to leave it as called anyway? Are they saying that the rest of the game isn’t important just the last two minutes? If they’re going to have reviews please put a time limit on them!

— John, Los Lunas

Home » Sports » Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women’s sports receives backlash

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women's sports receives ...
Featured Sports
WOW... UPTOWN ED. You really have ... WOW... UPTOWN ED. You really have double faulted with your misogyny and narcissism. Here's a thought, why don't you join many other males who ...
2
NCAA track/field: Winner says Albuquerque just witnessed 'greatest heptathlon ...
College
Georgia's Kyle Garland said the competition ... Georgia's Kyle Garland said the competition 'exceeded the hype,' with he and another heptathlete breaking the NCAA record.
3
Prep hoops: Volcano Vista's 5A boys win over Sandia ...
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico high school state ... The New Mexico high school state basketball tournament comes to a climactic finish Saturday with the Class 5A boys game between Volcano Vista and ...
4
Prep basketball: Brown vs. Brown and what else to ...
Boys' Basketball
They've been ranked No. 1 and ... They've been ranked No. 1 and No. 2 for most of this 2022-23 journey, so it's only proper that the C ...
5
Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's roster continued to ... New Mexico United's roster continued to get younger and taller Friday as the club announced the sign ...
6
Spring sports roundup: UNM baseball drops league opener; Lobo ...
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos dropped their ... The New Mexico Lobos dropped their Mountain West Conference season baseball opener on Friday, losing 9-7 to the Air Force Falcons in 10 innings ...
7
NCAA Indoor Track and Field: Florida's Moore sets long ...
College
Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally ... Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally sure of her first jump. Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships was ...
8
For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a ...
College
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ... LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It can be both.While no one Lobo player or coach seemed to a ...
9
Prep basketball Friday: Gallup wins 4A girls championship in ...
Boys' Basketball
The state high school basketball tournament ... The state high school basketball tournament continued with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and the first three state champions were decided on ...