Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women’s sports receives backlash

WOW… UPTOWN ED. You really have double faulted with your misogyny and narcissism. Here’s a thought, why don’t you join many other males who have given women’s sports a chance and have found them to be exciting, entertaining, and impressive. You could say you were a pioneer and it would be a much better look on you.

— A Proud Product of Title IX, LeeAnn Moores

SO “UPTOWN ED” doesn’t want to have to sift through all that women’s sports stuff. I’m not a Lobo fan, so can we put all that UNM stuff on page 2 or 3, and leave the front page for the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA? It would make my life SO much easier.

— Joe, ABQ

UPTOWN ED might want to consider canceling his ABQ Journal subscription and begin reading the Kabul Journal. He would then no longer be troubled having to read any articles about women’s sports or even women in the workplace.

— 21st century Allan, ABQ

PLAY AGAINST New Mexico and become a star, as some opposing players have hit buzzer beating winning shots or set career scoring highs. Though the UNM record is much improved under Richard Pitino, the defense is atrocious. Are the players actually going to be pumped up for the NIT? Sorry, but some of us fans have had enough disappointment to last for a while. See you next November.

— Retro Lobo

COACH PITINO must now do a superior job of off-season recruiting, if his second year men’s team is to maintain our loyalty to his recruits, from years 1 and 2, and by next Fall, year 3.

— RBP

I AGREE WITH several Lobo fan takes on Coach Bradbury, the time has come for him to go. What about bringing Yvonne Sanchez back? She came from the legendary Don Flanagan’s Lobo coaching tree. She was the 2015 MWC Coach of the Year and has since went on to be a highly successful top assistant at major programs like Michigan and Arizona State. I think she would excel with a second chance as our new Lobo women’s head coach. Please Mr. Nuñez consider bringing Yvonne back home!!

— Ruben Griego

THE UNDER TWO MINUTE official reviews in college basketball are officially out of hand. The CBS Sports Network now has a referee cam! I get wanting to get the call right but why spend 10 minutes reviewing an obvious call just to leave it as called anyway? Are they saying that the rest of the game isn’t important just the last two minutes? If they’re going to have reviews please put a time limit on them!

— John, Los Lunas