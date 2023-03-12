Two charged with murder for 2021 homicide

Warrants have been issued for a man and a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Albuquerque mobile home two years ago.

Albuquerque police on Sunday announced that warrants have been issued for Jeffrey Contreras, 27, and Samantha Shull, 34, in connection with the fatal shooting of Mario Delgado Jr., 47, in his mobile home in Albuquerque on Feb. 10, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, police determined Contreras and Shull had left Roswell for Albuquerque because Contreras was wanted by authorities in connection with the killing of Johnny Pacheco in Roswell in February 2021.

The man and woman drove to Albuquerque the day after the Pacheco homicide and connected with Delgado, who Shull knew from a previous relationship, Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said in a news release.

A criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court says Delgado’s father drove by his son’s residence the morning of Feb. 10, 2021 and saw his son’s vehicle, making the father suspicious why his son wasn’t at work.

Delgado Sr., entered the home and found his son dead in his bedroom.

The police investigation found that Shull contacted Delgado and got his address. She said she went to his house and was invited inside and her and Delgado were talking on his bed when Contreras entered the home and shot Delgado three times in the chest.

Warrants for Contreras and Shull were issued this month, which came after police investigators reviewed phone records obtained from search warrants.

Gallegos said that Contreras is in federal custody on separate charges but is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Delgado’s death.

Shull is also charged with an open count of murder and other charges.