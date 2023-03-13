 UNM baseball drubs Air Force 11-4, wins first Mountain West series - Albuquerque Journal

UNM baseball drubs Air Force 11-4, wins first Mountain West series

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Lobos first baseman Reed Spenrath, right, congratulates third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger after UNM plated a run during Sunday’s 11-4 win over Air Force. A Kansas transfer, Ditzenberger has been a key part of the Lobos early success this season, slashing .500/.557/.633 through 15 games. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

As it turned out, Sunday’s final score at Santa Ana Star Field was doubly significant.

The University of New Mexico baseball rolled to an 11-4 victory over Air Force, winning its first Mountain West series of the season and improving to, that’s right, 11-4 overall.

The Lobos got just about everything they could have wanted, bouncing back to win the three-game series after losing Friday’s opener, 9-7 in 10 innings. UNM outscored Air Force by a combined 26-4 over the final two games.

Dylan Ditzenberger and Lenny Junior Ashby had three hits apiece for UNM on Sunday, including three combined hits in an eight-run first inning that set the tone. The Lobos outhit the Falcons 17-7 and got home runs from Braydon Runion and Reed Spenrath to help put the win away.

“We know in conference every game is important,” Ditzenberger said. “We lost the opener but the thought was just to flush Friday, come back and play good baseball the next two days. That’s what we did.”

Ditzenberger, a lefty-hitting transfer from Kansas out of Allen, Texas, continued his torrid hitting, going 3-for-5 on Sunday. UNM’s third baseman extended his streak of games reaching base to 29 and improved his batting average to team- and MWC-best .476.

Typical of a hot hitter, Ditzenberger was not inclined to say much about it.

“Things are going well right now,” he said with a smile. “Can’t get too high now or too low when you’re struggling. That’s baseball.”

The Lobos have been battering the ball as a group, and that continued Sunday when all nine position players had at least one hit. But the most obvious change from last season has been pitching, and starting pitcher Isaac Gallegos did not disappoint against the Falcons (5-11, 1-2).

A day after teammate Tristin Lively tossed 8⅓ shutout innings, Gallegos allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts through Sunday’s first six frames. The junior right-hander was pulled after allowing a single and a walk to start the seventh.

Gallegos improved to 3-0 in his first UNM season after two at Trinidad State College. The former Grants High standout is enjoying the Lobos’ strong start as much as anyone.

“Pitching here is a dream,” he said. “This is where my heart is and it’s where I want to be.”

The Lobos staked Gallegos to a comfortable lead early, knocking out Air Force starter Seungmin Shim (2-1) in the bottom of the first inning. UNM’s first six batters collected five singles and a walk, with Jake Holland’s two-run base hit giving the hosts a 4-0 lead. Devon Dixon’s RBI double, Chase Weissenborn’s two-run double, and a run-scoring Jeffrey David single made the score 8-0.

Runion later socked a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season, and Spenrath blasted a two-run shot to center, his sixth, to cap the scoring.

Home » Sports » UNM baseball drubs Air Force 11-4, wins first Mountain West series

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours, visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours ... Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours and visitors
2
'Everything' wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
ABQnews Seeker
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere ... The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the ...
3
Albuquerque detox center: Staffing shortages mean little room for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Between July and December last year, ... Between July and December last year, 743 people seeking detox or a short sobering stay were turned away from the Bernalillo County facility that ...
4
UNM baseball drubs Air Force 11-4, wins first Mountain ...
ABQnews Seeker
As it turned out, Sunday's final ... As it turned out, Sunday's final score at Santa Ana Star Field was doubly significant. The University of New Mexico baseball rolled to an ...
5
Yodice: Wrapping up New Mexico high school basketball's memorable ...
ABQnews Seeker
Whenever I sit down on the ... Whenever I sit down on the Sunday following the state basketball tournament and ponder how best to reflect on the week, the quandary is ...
6
CARE patient says hope shines anew after addiction treatment
ABQnews Seeker
With its staffing gutted, the CARE ... With its staffing gutted, the CARE campus has lowered capacity across the board. Donovan Glascock is one of those who wasn't turned away. Had ...
7
Senate votes 25-16 to approve massive spending bill, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid accusations of political pressure and ... Amid accusations of political pressure and backroom dealing, the Senate voted late Sunday to approve a $9.6 billion spending plan that would boost state ...
8
UNM Lobos to host Utah Valley in NIT game ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos will play another ... The UNM Lobos will play another game in the Pit, hosting Utah Valley on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.
9
New Mexico House endorses plan for $500 rebates, reduced ...
ABQnews Seeker
A generous tax package taking shape ... A generous tax package taking shape at the Roundhouse would deliver $500 rebates to each tax filer, cut income taxes and reduce the gross ...