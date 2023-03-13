Kitten season: City of Albuquerque offering free spay/neuter surgeries

“Kitten season” might sound sweet — but for local animal shelters, it can be anything but, as they’re inundated with unwanted litters of kittens.

To help combat the influx of kittens this spring, the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is offering 150 free spay/neuter surgeries Tuesday to prevent unwanted cat pregnancies.

Reservations are first-come, first-serve, starting at 10 a.m. until AWD fills the 150 slots. Only Albuquerque residents are eligible. Cats must weigh at least two pounds, and each pet owner can make reservations for up to two felines.

Visit www.cabq.gov/pets to make a reservation.