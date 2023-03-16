SpeakUp!: NMSU debacle will stain state for many years

Every week, Journal readers are invited to Speak Up! in 50 words or less on whatever is on their minds, using only their initials. No name-calling or foul language, please. The rules are to keep it clean and not to identify anyone you criticize.

The NMSU DEBACLE, taking all events from the start: out-of-control brawl in Las Cruces, Peake transporting a firearm on a state school vehicle, shooting death, tampering with evidence, the sexual hazing, canceling the season in disgrace — it’s a stain on our whole state for many years to come. DR

RE: Judge Browning approves Forest Service plan to murder 150 cows by shooting from helicopters … who is going to WATCH THE COWS writhe in pain until they die? Maybe Judge Browning? Or the head of the Forest Service? What a cowardly plan so disrespectful of nature. JFS

There are twice as many SUICIDES BY GUN as homicides by gun in this country. Funny how people opposed to sensible gun legislation like safe storage never mention that. I guess it goes against their narrative. JH

Memo to the New Mexico State Legislature: Please vote to give $750 TO SINGLES and $1,500 to married couples. Thank you. SP

Russia will take over UKRAINE. We as U.S. citizens will have paid $150 billion for Biden to try to hold on to his multimillion-dollar payoffs. Now Hunter will have to try to negotiate with Russia but Biden already burned that bridge. KP

The Legislature must produce real climate action. HYDROGEN production from natural gas and unworkable, unproven carbon capture serve only to give a green light to continued extraction and pollution. HB 12 should be defeated. WS

SHOOTING CATTLE from a helicopter and leaving them to rot instead of feeding people the meat? Just as senseless and cruel as hunting wolves that way. How about permitting bowhunters to go get the cattle — not this criminal waste and barbaric animal treatment. MD

I see at the Roundhouse they are finally carving out a BILL TO REDUCE CRIME. It’s called year-round Daylight Saving Time. They said it, not me. JPB

Re: The “FAIRER” TAX CODE article. Have these senators looked at the numbers for N.M. high-income taxpayers? The Congressional Budget Office states the top 20% of earners pay 70% of all taxes, federal and state, leaving the other 20% mid and low earners to pay the rest. Seems “fair” to me. Looking for votes, I suppose. BM

Would like to see time just stay at MOUNTAIN STANDARD TIME year round, not make change to Daylight Saving year round. Get rid of the annual changes, which it seems like forever to adjust to. JM

Each year I get more entertainment from the N.M. Legislature. The PERPETRATORS OF CRIME don’t pay attention to the laws enacted, so the Legislature creates more for them to ignore. All the new ones do is punish the law-abiding citizens. Got to love it. JEH

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commissioned a study that showed Americans use firearms up to 2.5 million times a year to DEFEND THEMSELVES and their loved ones from attack. I just cannot understand why our elected officials want to disarm law-abiding American citizens. WJM

Let me get this right. Yesterday I get a legal notice in the mail informing me of apparent PNM MASSIVE RATE HIKES for residential customers coming in 2024. Today’s Journal reports large PNM profit losses. I smell a pig. JP

So our Legislature, with their great wisdom, is going to force VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, in fear for their life and believing they need immediate protection, into the black market to illegally purchase a gun. In what realm of society does this make sense and seems thought through? ML

I’d like to invite those who are protesting the killing of the cows to go backpacking WHERE THE COWS ARE. They stand around in the streams and meadows and just ruin everything. Oh, and don’t forget your water purification kits. Question: Are you protesting people all vegetarians and vegans? KMC

While Biden calls for more weapons, money and war between Russia and Ukraine and pushes the world CLOSER TO WWIII, China calls for peace talks and a cease-fire between the two countries. We need a new president and soon. SS

C’mon, PRC. AVANGRID is like a roundabout. No one wants them, but the government installs them anyway. AN

Shout out to MVD MENAUL AND JUAN TABO! I was in need of a new license plate and was in and out in less than 10 minutes. Thank you and good job. APW