 Man jailed pending trial for allegedly shooting at police helicopter - Albuquerque Journal

Man jailed pending trial for allegedly shooting at police helicopter

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Ryan Kolpin (MDC)

A man who allegedly fired gunshots at a police helicopter from the balcony of his Albuquerque apartment last week was ordered by a judge Monday to remain in jail while he awaits trial.

Ryan Kolpin, 30, allegedly made an obscene gesture at officers in the helicopter before firing gunshots at the aircraft in an incident recorded on police video, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office alleged.

“As the helicopter flew over (Kolpin) he flipped off the helicopter and fired approximately four shots at the aircraft,” prosecutors wrote in a motion seeking his detention. “Officers in the helicopter had to turn off their navigation lights and take evasive action to avoid being hit by gunfire.”

Second Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Fox ordered Kolpin held in the Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. March 6 while officers were investigating reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Española SE. A police helicopter was called to assist.

The helicopter apparently was not struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

In 2005, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was hit by gunfire, injuring the pilot and causing the helicopter to crash on the Paradise Hills golf course. A suspect spent months in jail but the charges were dropped in 2006 when bullet casings from the crash site didn’t “conclusively” match the man’s rifle.

