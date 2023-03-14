 FBI offering a reward for information about the murder of Isiah Terrell Billy - Albuquerque Journal

FBI offering a reward for information about the murder of Isiah Terrell Billy

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Isiah Terrell Billy (Courtesy of the FBI)

The FBI is still offering a reward for information regarding the death of a 30-year-old man who was found on the Navajo Nation in 2020.

Isiah Terrell Billy was found strangled to death on Oct. 5, 2020 in a wash east of Sinclair gas station near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock, according to the FBI’s website.

Billy was born Oct. 4, 1990, and is described as a 5 foot 4 inch Native American man weighing 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest, and conviction of the culprit, or culprits.

Tips can be submitted online, or by contacting your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » FBI offering a reward for information about the murder of Isiah Terrell Billy

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Intimidation, voting rights measures headed to governor’s desk in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation making it a crime to ... Legislation making it a crime to intimidate election workers and expanding automatic voter registration is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after ...
2
Placitas-based artist Colleen Gregoire captures the world with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Kathaleen Robert ...
3
Need a rooting interest? Here's every New Mexico connection ...
ABQnews Seeker
No Lobos. No Aggies. But that ... No Lobos. No Aggies. But that doesn't mean the NCAA Tournament is without New Mexico connections. Here's a look.
4
Reports detail three deaths in three weeks at Metropolitan ...
ABQnews Seeker
The cases are the latest among ... The cases are the latest among a dramatic increase of in-custody deaths at county jail over the past three years.
5
Paid family leave bill hits dead end in Roundhouse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
With just five days left in ... With just five days left in this year's 60-day legislative session, a proposed paid family leave bill that's prompted a deluge of opposition from ...
6
Deputies respond to domestic argument involving Sen. Pirtle
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff says deputies responded to an ... Sheriff says deputies responded to an argument and it doesn't appear a crime was committed
7
How might the failures of Signature Bank and Silicon ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials across the country are joining ... Officials across the country are joining President Biden in urging Americans to have confidence in the banking system. Three New Mexico experts weigh in ...
8
Sinkholes swallow school year: Los Ranchos charter students sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students at North Valley Academy will ... Students at North Valley Academy will finish out the year from behind computer screens, the school announced Friday, as the school grapples with a ...
9
'Robotics evangelist': two Albuquerque juniors receive top honor
ABQnews Seeker
Both teachers in their own right, ... Both teachers in their own right, Aimee Linebarger and Gray Sherwood, both Albuquerque juniors, have been recognized for their robotics chops by one of ...
10
Proposal to end juvenile life sentences in New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the early-morning hours Monday, the ... In the early-morning hours Monday, the state House signed off on legislation that would abolish the possibility of a life sentence without parole for ...