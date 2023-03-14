FBI offering a reward for information about the murder of Isiah Terrell Billy

The FBI is still offering a reward for information regarding the death of a 30-year-old man who was found on the Navajo Nation in 2020.

Isiah Terrell Billy was found strangled to death on Oct. 5, 2020 in a wash east of Sinclair gas station near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock, according to the FBI’s website.

Billy was born Oct. 4, 1990, and is described as a 5 foot 4 inch Native American man weighing 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest, and conviction of the culprit, or culprits.

Tips can be submitted online, or by contacting your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.