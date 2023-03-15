The good, the bad and the ‘#ONLYINNM:’ Instagram accounts document sights on the streets of Albuquerque

A plate of spilled spaghetti and meatballs with the fork in it, a pile of dropped doughnuts, a torn “Homeless and Hungry” sign, an abandoned stroller and a street light with large googly eyes.

That’s a smattering of what you’ll find when you peruse a pair of Instagram profiles that showcase the streets of Albuquerque.

Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have more than 10,000 combined followers and are entirely dedicated to — as the names suggest — documenting the sidewalks of Albuquerque.

Here’s a peek at some recent posts:

The good

It’s not all doom and gloom on the streets of Albuquerque.

“Skeptical that it will but intrigued that it may,” said one Instagrammer.

One post showed a painted-on-plywood message urging others to practice empathy.

A chalk message on a sidewalk served as a reminder Saturday about the time change.

The less good

Some of the posts showed the darker — and sometimes profane or explicit — side of Albuquerque.

“Honestly I didn’t even realize people were still playing Pokémon Go,” said one user in response to the dead fish. “Poor Magikarp.”

Another post featured a random flaming shopping cart spotted last summer.

The weird

And some posts are just plain weird, like one featuring a doll left with a snack on a bus bench.

Another post advertised a handwritten note left on a sign that said, “I found your teeth and am taking care of them.”

Comments under a post from last summer of an overburdened car praise the driver’s ability to stack the boxes on top. “Complete control,” said one user, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Another chided the driver for not loading up the inside of the car before loading up the top. “Lol, inside of the car is EMPTY,” the user posted, adding #ONLYINNM.