 The good, the bad and the '#ONLYINNM:' Instagram accounts document sights on the streets of Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

The good, the bad and the ‘#ONLYINNM:’ Instagram accounts document sights on the streets of Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A plate of spilled spaghetti and meatballs with the fork in it, a pile of dropped doughnuts, a torn “Homeless and Hungry” sign, an abandoned stroller and a street light with large googly eyes.

That’s a smattering of what you’ll find when you peruse a pair of Instagram profiles that showcase the streets of Albuquerque.

Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have more than 10,000 combined followers and are entirely dedicated to — as the names suggest — documenting the sidewalks of Albuquerque.

Here’s a peek at some recent posts:

The good

It’s not all doom and gloom on the streets of Albuquerque.

(Source: Instagram)

“Skeptical that it will but intrigued that it may,” said one Instagrammer.

One post showed a painted-on-plywood message urging others to practice empathy.

 

(Source: Instagram)

A chalk message on a sidewalk served as a reminder Saturday about the time change.

(Source: Instagram)

The less good

Some of the posts showed the darker — and sometimes profane or explicit — side of Albuquerque.

(Source: Instagram)

“Honestly I didn’t even realize people were still playing Pokémon Go,” said one user in response to the dead fish. “Poor Magikarp.”

Another post featured a random flaming shopping cart spotted last summer.

(Source: Instagram)

The weird

And some posts are just plain weird, like one featuring a doll left with a snack on a bus bench.

(Source: Instagram)

Another post advertised a handwritten note left on a sign that said, “I found your teeth and am taking care of them.”

 

(Source: Instagram)

 

Comments under a post from last summer of an overburdened car praise the driver’s ability to stack the boxes on top. “Complete control,” said one user, adding a heart eyes emoji.

packed car (Source: Instagram)

Another chided the driver for not loading up the inside of the car before loading up the top. “Lol, inside of the car is EMPTY,” the user posted, adding #ONLYINNM.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » The good, the bad and the ‘#ONLYINNM:’ Instagram accounts document sights on the streets of Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home
ABQnews Seeker
Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown ... Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, wrapped in a blanket with ...
2
$15M settlement: County leaders OK back pay for about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Correctional officers involved are expected to ... Correctional officers involved are expected to receive anywhere from $3,600 to $32,000 each, though details are still be worked out.
3
Special prosecutor steps down from the ‘Rust’ fatal shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
The special prosecutor in the “Rust” ... The special prosecutor in the “Rust” fatal movie shooting case announced Tuesday that she has stepped down and will not prosecute actor Alec Baldwin ...
4
State was prepared to notify providers on Medicaid contracts ...
ABQnews Seeker
The abrupt decision to cancel the ... The abrupt decision to cancel the procurement process and start over has rattled the Roundhouse and prompted some lawmakers to demand more information.
5
Governor signs safe firearm storage bill, as family members ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill named after Bennie Hargrove, who was 13 years old when he was shot and ...
6
Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility
ABQnews Seeker
Belen will get a big economic ... Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. ...
7
Problematic abandoned home in the Northeast Heights demolished
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque home that was targeted ... An Albuquerque home that was targeted by the city’s Problematic Property Program, having been abandoned for roughly 20 years and increasingly become a burden ...
8
NM unemployment rate at 3.5% in January
ABQnews Seeker
But data show jobs are down ... But data show jobs are down from December.
9
UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico officially ... The University of New Mexico officially ended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the university recently announced. UNM President Garnett Stokes previously had announced she was ...
10
Bipartisan compromise reached on medical malpractice legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Emergency legislation to revise New Mexico's ... Emergency legislation to revise New Mexico's medical malpractice law began racing through the Capitol on Tuesday — a bipartisan breakthrough in one of the ...