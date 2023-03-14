 Albuquerque police seeking assistance locating 91-year-old man - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police seeking assistance locating 91-year-old man

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Daniel Murphy (Courtesy of APD)

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 91-year-old man who was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving his residence at 8805 New Hampshire NE in a 2015 gold Toyota Camry, NM plate number 132-SYC.

Daniel Murphy was last seen wearing a blue and tan button up shirt, blue pants, white shoes and a camouflage jacket, according to a news release.

“Daniel has recently suffered some memory loss and could be having trouble negotiating his way back to his residence,” the release said. “He does take daily medication for a slight heart problem.”

The release added Murphy doesn’t own a phone and he has had one prior incident where he had difficulty finding his way home.

APD said Murphy should be in the Northeast or Foothills area command as he doesn’t go far from his residence.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD’s missing person’s unit at 505-242-2677.

