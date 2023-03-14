 New Mexico Legal Aid to host free Real ID fair - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Legal Aid to host free Real ID fair

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid will host a fair aiming to help attendees with issues related to Real IDs.

The event is free and will take place at the Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta SW, on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the State Bar of New Mexico.

Officials from the Motor Vehicle Division will be at the event to “help low-income residents and their families with issues obtaining their Real ID license,” the release states.

Co-sponsors of the fair include the Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid, the 2nd Judicial District Pro Bono Committee, NM State Bar Foundation Modest Means Helpline and Bernalillo County.

