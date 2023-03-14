UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The University of New Mexico officially ended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the university recently announced.

UNM President Garnett Stokes previously had announced she was “seriously considering” lifting the mandate. New Mexico State University ended its vaccine requirement earlier this month.

“The Lobo community has demonstrated incredible strength and resilience as we have adapted to the challenges we have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes in a campuswide email announcing the decision to lift the requirement. “The health and well-being of our community has always been our highest priority, and I am grateful for the thoughtful conversations with UNM administrative leaders, as well as the questions and feedback received from the greater Lobo community that informed the COVID-19 vaccination information session.”

The decision applies to students and employees on main and branch campuses. People hired on Monday or later won’t have to provide proof of a vaccine or apply for an exemption, new students won’t have to provide proof and UNM students and employees won’t have to report positive tests to the university.

UNM Health and Health Sciences programs and clinical areas will keep in place COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The university is still strongly encouraging that students and employees stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines.