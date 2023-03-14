‘Ted Lasso’ ready to kick off third and final season

Nick Mohammed learns from every experience.

In the case of his three seasons of playing Nathan Shelley on the critically-acclaimed series, “Ted Lasso,” he’s learned many things.

As the third season premieres on Wednesday, March 15, Mohammed knows the series is ending its run.

“I’ve learned to be careful for what you wish for,” Mohammed says. “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you, I think part of that is the cautionary tale with Nate. Things like power and money, and things that are short lived like social media, because it all leads to vanity. It’s very toxic for him.”

Mohammed and the cast of “Ted Lasso” are back for a third and final season of the Apple TV+ series.

The series follows Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is a small-time college football coach from Kansas, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England – AFC Richmond – despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The two seasons have seen Lasso and the cast provide drama and comedy to the storyline.

Mohammed’s Shelley coaches West Ham United, having previously worked as a kit man and assistant coach for AFC Richmond.

He used to be a friend with Ted Lasso and eventually became his enemy, and subsequently align himself with the owner of West Ham United, Rupert Mannion.

Mohammed says Shelley has learned a lot of lessons over the course of the two seasons.

Leaning into the third season, he can’t spill too many secrets.

“We know that there’s unfinished business between Nate and Ted and AFC Richmond,” he says. “Similarly, the relationship with his dad has informed his personality a lot. The reason why he is, I think, so insecure throughout seasons one, two and three, ultimately stems from a poor relationship with his dad and not having a support network. I guess Nate being a little bit more open about his feelings and trying to become a little bit more emotionally intelligent.”

As season three begins, Mohammed hopes the audience enjoys it as much as the cast had making it.

“I’m a bit bias, but I feel this season in particular was possibly the best one,” he says. “So many of the characters, we kind of get to peel back the layers and see increasing levels of depth. The writers have managed to brilliantly balance the comedy with the emotional storytelling and the drama of football. It’s another thrill of a roller coaster ride.”

Mohammed also mentioned spending time in Albuquerque while filming “Maggie Moore(s)” with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The film is directed by John Slattery.

“I was there for six weeks and loved it,” he says.

Earlier in the week, Sudeikis said in an interview that the third season of “Ted Lasso,” would be the final one. Though he did keep it open that there would be opportunities for a spin-off series.

“It’s the end of this story we wanted to tell,” Sudeikis says.

“The experiences were fantastic. We reacted to the majesty that the environment created on the show. Being called coach is very thrilling and it’s a good fun feeling. There’s a little bit of wish fulfillment in it all.”

Now streaming

The third season of “Ted Lasso” will begin streaming on Wednesday, March 15, on Apple TV+. The first two seasons are also available to stream.