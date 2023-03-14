 'Ted Lasso' ready to kick off third and final season - Albuquerque Journal

‘Ted Lasso’ ready to kick off third and final season

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley in “Ted Lasso.” The third season premieres on Wednesday, March 15. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed learns from every experience.

In the case of his three seasons of playing Nathan Shelley on the critically-acclaimed series, “Ted Lasso,” he’s learned many things.

As the third season premieres on Wednesday, March 15, Mohammed knows the series is ending its run.

“I’ve learned to be careful for what you wish for,” Mohammed says. “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you, I think part of that is the cautionary tale with Nate. Things like power and money, and things that are short lived like social media, because it all leads to vanity. It’s very toxic for him.”

Mohammed and the cast of “Ted Lasso” are back for a third and final season of the Apple TV+ series.

The series follows Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is a small-time college football coach from Kansas, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England – AFC Richmond – despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The two seasons have seen Lasso and the cast provide drama and comedy to the storyline.

Mohammed’s Shelley coaches West Ham United, having previously worked as a kit man and assistant coach for AFC Richmond.

He used to be a friend with Ted Lasso and eventually became his enemy, and subsequently align himself with the owner of West Ham United, Rupert Mannion.

Nick Mohammed
From left, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in a scene from “Ted Lasso.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Mohammed says Shelley has learned a lot of lessons over the course of the two seasons.

Leaning into the third season, he can’t spill too many secrets.

“We know that there’s unfinished business between Nate and Ted and AFC Richmond,” he says. “Similarly, the relationship with his dad has informed his personality a lot. The reason why he is, I think, so insecure throughout seasons one, two and three, ultimately stems from a poor relationship with his dad and not having a support network. I guess Nate being a little bit more open about his feelings and trying to become a little bit more emotionally intelligent.”

As season three begins, Mohammed hopes the audience enjoys it as much as the cast had making it.

“I’m a bit bias, but I feel this season in particular was possibly the best one,” he says. “So many of the characters, we kind of get to peel back the layers and see increasing levels of depth. The writers have managed to brilliantly balance the comedy with the emotional storytelling and the drama of football. It’s another thrill of a roller coaster ride.”

Mohammed also mentioned spending time in Albuquerque while filming “Maggie Moore(s)” with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The film is directed by John Slattery.

Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

“I was there for six weeks and loved it,” he says.

Earlier in the week, Sudeikis said in an interview that the third season of “Ted Lasso,” would be the final one. Though he did keep it open that there would be opportunities for a spin-off series.

“It’s the end of this story we wanted to tell,” Sudeikis says.

“The experiences were fantastic. We reacted to the majesty that the environment created on the show. Being called coach is very thrilling and it’s a good fun feeling. There’s a little bit of wish fulfillment in it all.”

Now streaming
The third season of “Ted Lasso” will begin streaming on Wednesday, March 15, on Apple TV+. The first two seasons are also available to stream.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Ted Lasso’ ready to kick off third and final season

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Governor signs safe firearm storage bill, as family members ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill named after Bennie Hargrove, who was 13 years old when he was shot and ...
2
Problematic abandoned home in the Northeast Heights demolished
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque home that was targeted ... An Albuquerque home that was targeted by the city’s Problematic Property Program, having been abandoned for roughly 20 years and increasingly become a burden ...
3
'Ted Lasso' ready to kick off third and final ...
ABQnews Seeker
The series follows Ted Lasso, who ... The series follows Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
4
Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier to strip down the music with ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 'True Heart Troubadour Tour' will ... The 'True Heart Troubadour Tour' will make two stops in New Mexico – on Thursday, March 16, in Santa Fe, and a ...
5
Northbound Coors Bypass shut down by Cottonwood Mall after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fatal wreck on Coors Bypass ... A fatal wreck on Coors Bypass near Cottonwood Mall has shut down northbound traffic on the road near Cottonwood Mall, according to the Albuquerque ...
6
UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico officially ... The University of New Mexico officially ended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the university recently announced. UNM President Garnett Stokes previously had announced she was ...
7
Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She will practice in general ... BRIEFCASE: She will practice in general litigation and public finance law.
8
New Mexico Legal Aid to host free Real ID ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Volunteer Attorney Program of New ... The Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid will host a fair aiming to help attendees with issues related to Real IDs.
9
SpeakUp!: State aroma bill really more important than medical ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Voters should decide how to ... OPINION: Voters should decide how to fix medical malpractice insurance issues if lawmakers don't.