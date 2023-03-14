Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility

Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. Texas-based Arcosa Inc. announced Tuesday its subsidiary, Arcosa Wind Towers, will open a wind-tower production facility in Belen with production to begin as soon as next year.

The company’s expansion into New Mexico is aided by $4 million in Local Economic Development Act money from the state, which will be dispersed as the company meets economic development benchmarks.

“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust,” Antonio Carrillo, president and CEO of Arcosa Inc., said in a statement. “Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind-tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest. We are pleased to create new jobs in the State of New Mexico, which has been a supportive partner and a strong proponent of wind-energy development.”

The announcement of the new facility comes as the company has received $750 million in tower orders – many of which are for projects in New Mexico – with deliveries expected to begin in 2024 and go through 2028, the company said.

Arcosa, a publicly traded company, plans to invest $55 million to $60 million in the expansion, which includes the purchase and modification of an existing facility in the Rio Grande Industrial Park and the procurement of needed equipment.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has long identified sustainable energy as an industry ripe for further growth – an area which she believes can attract higher-paying jobs for New Mexicans.

In 2021, New Jersey-based Wind Turbine Energy Corp., with state assistance, announced it would bring more than 300 jobs to the state with its expansion in Chamberino for the manufacturing of steel-wire cables. WTEC also announced plans to use the facility to eventually produce wind towers.

“The transition to clean energy brings with it more diversified, higher-paying and skilled jobs,” the governor said. “Arcosa is repurposing an old factory for new investments in our state and our communities – this is a win-win.”

Additionally, the New Mexico Economic Development Department said Arcosa can qualify for Job Training Incentive Program funds. The city of Belen is also planning on assisting the expansion through industrial revenue bonds, or IRBs.

Once Arcosa expands into Belen, the payroll is expected to hit $12.5 million annually. The company’s expansion, according to the state, will have an overall economic impact of $314 million over the next decade.

Belen Mayor Robert Noblin expressed his excitement for the Arcosa expansion, saying the “anticipated creation of 250 jobs is vital to our local workforce and economy.”