 Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility - Albuquerque Journal

Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Arcosa is expected to create 250 jobs with its expansion into Belen. (Courtesy of Arcosa)

Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. Texas-based Arcosa Inc. announced Tuesday its subsidiary, Arcosa Wind Towers, will open a wind-tower production facility in Belen with production to begin as soon as next year.

The company’s expansion into New Mexico is aided by $4 million in Local Economic Development Act money from the state, which will be dispersed as the company meets economic development benchmarks.

“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust,” Antonio Carrillo, president and CEO of Arcosa Inc., said in a statement. “Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind-tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest. We are pleased to create new jobs in the State of New Mexico, which has been a supportive partner and a strong proponent of wind-energy development.”

The announcement of the new facility comes as the company has received $750 million in tower orders – many of which are for projects in New Mexico – with deliveries expected to begin in 2024 and go through 2028, the company said.

Arcosa, a publicly traded company, plans to invest $55 million to $60 million in the expansion, which includes the purchase and modification of an existing facility in the Rio Grande Industrial Park and the procurement of needed equipment.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has long identified sustainable energy as an industry ripe for further growth – an area which she believes can attract higher-paying jobs for New Mexicans.

In 2021, New Jersey-based Wind Turbine Energy Corp., with state assistance, announced it would bring more than 300 jobs to the state with its expansion in Chamberino for the manufacturing of steel-wire cables. WTEC also announced plans to use the facility to eventually produce wind towers.

“The transition to clean energy brings with it more diversified, higher-paying and skilled jobs,” the governor said. “Arcosa is repurposing an old factory for new investments in our state and our communities – this is a win-win.”

Additionally, the New Mexico Economic Development Department said Arcosa can qualify for Job Training Incentive Program funds. The city of Belen is also planning on assisting the expansion through industrial revenue bonds, or IRBs.

Once Arcosa expands into Belen, the payroll is expected to hit $12.5 million annually. The company’s expansion, according to the state, will have an overall economic impact of $314 million over the next decade.

Belen Mayor Robert Noblin expressed his excitement for the Arcosa expansion, saying the “anticipated creation of 250 jobs is vital to our local workforce and economy.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility
ABQnews Seeker
Belen will get a big economic ... Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. ...
2
Governor signs safe firearm storage bill, as family members ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill named after Bennie Hargrove, who was 13 years old when he was shot and ...
3
Problematic abandoned home in the Northeast Heights demolished
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque home that was targeted ... An Albuquerque home that was targeted by the city’s Problematic Property Program, having been abandoned for roughly 20 years and increasingly become a burden ...
4
'Ted Lasso' ready to kick off third and final ...
ABQnews Seeker
The series follows Ted Lasso, who ... The series follows Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
5
Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier to strip down the music with ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 'True Heart Troubadour Tour' will ... The 'True Heart Troubadour Tour' will make two stops in New Mexico – on Thursday, March 16, in Santa Fe, and a ...
6
Northbound Coors Bypass shut down by Cottonwood Mall after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fatal wreck on Coors Bypass ... A fatal wreck on Coors Bypass near Cottonwood Mall has shut down northbound traffic on the road near Cottonwood Mall, according to the Albuquerque ...
7
UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico officially ... The University of New Mexico officially ended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the university recently announced. UNM President Garnett Stokes previously had announced she was ...
8
Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She will practice in general ... BRIEFCASE: She will practice in general litigation and public finance law.
9
New Mexico Legal Aid to host free Real ID ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Volunteer Attorney Program of New ... The Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid will host a fair aiming to help attendees with issues related to Real IDs.