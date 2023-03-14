 Single and ready to mingle? 'Love Island' wants you - Albuquerque Journal

Single and ready to mingle? ‘Love Island’ wants you

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Love Island” is holding a casting call for New Mexicans for its latest season. (Bryan Bedder/Peacock)

“Love Island” is looking for a few lovelorn, land-locked New Mexicans.

The upcoming Peacock series is having a casting call for singles around New Mexico.

Interested parties have to be older than 18 and can submit at loveislandusa.castingcrane.com/age-gate.

The show is seeking a new group of singles to take part in the competition, where Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular villa in hopes of finding love and winning a $100,000 cash prize.

“Love Island USA,” based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, was crowned Peacock’s most streamed Original Unscripted Series when it debuted on the platform in summer 2022.

Living in isolation from the outside world in a sprawling villa, Islanders “couple up” with one another and compete together in a series of games and challenges. Any Islander who remains single after each “re-coupling ceremony” risks elimination and being “dumped” from the island. Viewers are also given the opportunity to play along, voting for their favorite islanders and influencing the action in the villa.

The series is slated to stream this summer.

According to producers, the show is searching for relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns.

“The team is looking for down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot,” the producers said in a statement.

