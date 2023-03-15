 Lobo baseball outslugged by Grand Canyon - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo baseball outslugged by Grand Canyon

By University of New Mexico

PHOENIX – A back-and-forth slugfest went the way of host Grand Canyon on Tuesday afternoon at Brazell Field, as the Antelopes topped the New Mexico baseball team 11-8 in the midweek non-conference affair.

Reed Spenrath hit UNM’s first grand slam of the season in the first inning, but the hosts used a six-run third to swipe momentum on their way to the victory. UNM slipped to 11-5 on the season with the defeat, while Grand Canyon improved to 12-4 after the only meeting between the teams this spring.

The Lobos got off to a hot start against GCU right-hander Isaac Lyon, with consecutive singles by Jeffrey David, Lenny Junior Ashby, and Braydon Runion loading the bases with one out in the first. That set the stage for Spenrath’s team-leading seventh home run of the year, as he sent a towering fly ball over the fence in right-center to put his team in front.

The Lopes got a run back in the bottom of the inning, when a two-out double by Jacob Wilson was followed by an RBI-single off the bat of Zach Yorke to make the score 4-1.

David delivered a two-out, RBI-double into the right-center gap in the top of the second, as he brought Chase Weissenborn home from first and got the run back for the Lobos. UNM starter Jaren Jackson settled into a groove in the bottom of the second, using a pair of strikeouts to collect his first 1-2-3 inning of the ballgame.

Yorke came through with two outs once again in the third, drilling an RBI-double to the wall in right field. Cade Verdusco, Tyler Wilson, and Josh Buckley each followed with RBI knocks, as GCU scored six runs with two outs to take a 7-5 lead. That spelled the end of the day for Jackson, who took the no-decision allowing seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks in his third start of the year.

David pulled the Lobos even in the top of the fourth, with a two-run home run to center to make it a 7-7 ballgame, but Verdusco countered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning as the back-and-forth affair tilted back to the Lopes 10-7.

In his second inning of work, Lobo reliever Benjamin Baker-Livingston retired the Lopes in order as he used a good play by Weissenborn on a grounder up the middle and his second strikeout to put a zero on the scoreboard. The right-hander connected a sting of six straight hitters retired, and stranded a runner on third to end the sixth thanks in large part to a diving catch by Deylan Pigford in left field. Baker-Livingston allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in his three innings of work.

David was robbed of a double in the top of the seventh, as Verdusco leapt to snag a deep drive that likely would have scored Dylan Ditzenberger from first base. Runion followed with an RBI-single, but the GCU pitching staff stranded two runners in scoring position with a pair of strikeouts to hang on to a 10-8 advantage.

The Lopes threatened to put up a crooked number in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. UNM reliever Brett Russell got through the jam with an inning-ending double play to keep his team within two runs.

GCU added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, as Jacob Wilson lofted a sacrifice fly to left field that was deep enough to bring home Homer Bush and make the score 11-8.

After Lyon allowed five runs on six hits in two innings of work, the combination of Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, Grant Richardson, and Shawn Triplett struck out 13 batters while limiting UNM to three runs on four hits over the final seven innings.

David led UNM at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Runion finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ashby also had a pair of hits.

Verdusco was the top producer for GCU, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Jacob Wilson was 3-for-4 while Yorke, Bush, and Tyler Wilson each had two hits.

LOBO NOTES: UNM is now 25-15 all-time against Grand Canyon and is 11-10 in road games against the Lopes…Spenrath’s home run was the Lobos’ 25th of the season and their first grand slam…Ashby was the last Lobo to hit a grand slam, doing so on May 20, 2022 against Air Force…it was Spenrath’s 31st home run of his collegiate career…David’s home run was his second of the season and the eighth of his collegiate career…Ditzenberger extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and his reached base streak to 30 games.

NEXT UP: The Lobos remain on the road this weekend, with a three-game Mountain West Conference series on tap against Fresno State beginning on Friday night.

 

Box Score: Grand Canyon 11, New Mexico 8

Home » Sports » Lobo baseball outslugged by Grand Canyon

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Lobo baseball outslugged by Grand Canyon
Baseball
PHOENIX – A back-and-forth slugfest went ... PHOENIX – A back-and-forth slugfest went the way of host Grand Canyon on Tuesday afternoon at Brazell Field, as the Antelopes topped the New ...
2
UNM baseball drubs Air Force 11-4, wins first Mountain ...
ABQnews Seeker
As it turned out, Sunday's final ... As it turned out, Sunday's final score at Santa Ana Star Field was doubly significant. The University of New Mexico baseball rolled to an ...
3
Spring sports roundup: UNM baseball drops league opener; Lobo ...
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos dropped their ... The New Mexico Lobos dropped their Mountain West Conference season baseball opener on Friday, losing 9-7 to the Air Force Falcons in 10 innings ...
4
Lobo baseball hopes the hits keep coming vs. Air ...
Baseball
Give the University of New Mexico ... Give the University of New Mexico baseball team a solid 'A' for its pre-conference assignments.< ...
5
UNM sports notes: Baseball goes to Texas Tech, men's ...
Baseball
The 9-2 University of New Mexico ... The 9-2 University of New Mexico baseball team plays its first true road game of the 2023 season Tuesday at Texas Tech. Game time ...
6
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball bats stay hot in ...
Baseball
Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New ... Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New Mexico baseball's five-game winning streak on Saturd ...
7
Lobo baseball tops St. Bonaventure, raises its NCAA-leading batting ...
Baseball
Catcher Jake Holland hit two home ... Catcher Jake Holland hit two home runs and had five RBIs as the host New Mexico baseball team pounded 16 hits and downed St. ...
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball sweeps doubleheader, UNM loses ...
Baseball
It wasn't at the magnitude of ... It wasn't at the magnitude of a day earlier, but the University of New Mexico baseball team continued its beat-down of Northern Colorado on ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball's lineup goes crazy in ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team started its home schedule with a bang. Actually, lots of ...