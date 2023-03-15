 Ludacris to perform at Inn of the Mountain Gods on June 22 - Albuquerque Journal

Ludacris to perform at Inn of the Mountain Gods on June 22

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winning rapper Ludacris is set to perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods on June 22. (Courtesy of Inn of the Mountain Gods)

It’s time for a little ‘Southern Hospitality.”

Ludacris, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, is set to perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Tickets for the outdoor show are $75, plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at ticketmaster.com.

Ludacris, born Chris Bridges, has solidified himself as one of music’s premier entertainers.

As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and produced an iconic collection of hit singles, including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

He is often cited as one of the first “Dirty South” rappers to achieve mainstream success in the 21st century. His witty wordplay and swaggering charisma earned him a place among the most popular rappers of the 2000s as well as three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

The multi-talented artist was able to parlay his success in the music industry into a bustling acting career, scoring the fan-favorite role of “Tej” in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

He will reprise his role for the seventh time in “Fast X,” which is set to release May 20.

His other notable feature film credits include Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy “New Year’s Eve,” Ivan Reitman’s romantic comedy, “No Strings Attached,” Paul Higgin’s “Crash,” which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, and “Hustle & Flow,” which earned Bridges a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Ludacris also filmed in New Mexico, alongside Queen Latifah in the Netflix feature film, “End of the Road.”

To view an up-to-date information including a full schedule of upcoming entertainment and events, visit innofthemountaingods.com/entertainment.

