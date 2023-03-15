 Special prosecutor steps down from the ‘Rust’ fatal shooting case - Albuquerque Journal

Special prosecutor steps down from the ‘Rust’ fatal shooting case

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Andrea Reeb announced Tuesday she is stepping down as special prosecutor in the “Rust” fatal movie shooting.

The special prosecutor in the “Rust” fatal movie shooting case announced Tuesday that she has stepped down to allow the prosecution to “focus on the evidence and the facts.”

The 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office made the announcement in an email shortly after 5 p.m.

“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case,” Andrea Reeb said in the written statement.

A hearing had been scheduled on March 27 to consider a motion filed by actor Alec Baldwin’s attorneys to disqualify Reeb as the special prosecutor.

Reeb said in the statement Tuesday that her priority remains seeking justice for the victim.

“However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” Reeb wrote.

“I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” she said.

Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion last month asking state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to disqualify Reeb as special prosecutor. The motion alleged that Reeb — a Republican state representative from Clovis — violated the state Constitution’s separation-of-powers provision by serving as both a prosecutor and a legislator.

A second motion also alleged that the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Reeb had unfairly criticized Baldwin’s attorneys and misstated his potential sentence in emails and on national television appearances.

Reeb did not immediately respond to a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.

A dispute between prosecutors and Baldwin’s attorneys arose over the specific criminal charges Baldwin faces in the October 2021 death of cinematographer Hutchins while the two were rehearsing a scene on the “Rust” movie set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the movie set, killing Hutchins.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies initially charged Baldwin on Jan. 31 with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. The most serious of the charges carried a mandatory five-year prison sentence under the state’s current firearm-enhancement statute.

Prosecutors changed course Feb. 13 and downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, dropping the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence.

The remaining alternative standard now requires proof of negligence and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Special prosecutor steps down from the ‘Rust’ fatal shooting case

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM unemployment rate at 3.5% in January
ABQnews Seeker
But data show jobs are down ... But data show jobs are down from December.
2
Special prosecutor steps down from the ‘Rust’ fatal shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
The special prosecutor in the “Rust” ... The special prosecutor in the “Rust” fatal movie shooting case announced Tuesday that she has stepped down and will not prosecute actor Alec Baldwin ...
3
Top of Mind: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about the proposed state-run paid family leave program?
4
Ludacris to perform at Inn of the Mountain Gods ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's time for a little ‘Southern ... It's time for a little ‘Southern Hospitality.' Ludacris, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, is set to perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in ...
5
Bipartisan compromise reached on medical malpractice legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Emergency legislation to revise New Mexico's ... Emergency legislation to revise New Mexico's medical malpractice law began racing through the Capitol on Tuesday — a bipartisan breakthrough in one of the ...
6
San Francisco reparations idea: $5 million per Black person
ABQnews Seeker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes ...
7
Jaimee Harris gets personal with 'Boomerang Town'
ABQnews Seeker
Jaimee Harris isn't afraid to get ... Jaimee Harris isn't afraid to get personal.The singer-songwriter's latest album, "Boom ...
8
Single and ready to mingle? 'Love Island' wants you
ABQnews Seeker
'Love Island' is looking for a ... 'Love Island' is looking for a few lovelorn, land-locked New Mexicans. The upcoming Peacock series is having a casting call for singles around New ...
9
Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility
ABQnews Seeker
Belen will get a big economic ... Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. ...