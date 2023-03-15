 Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office ID man shot by deputies on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ID man shot by deputies on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Jose Santillano (BCSO)

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and injured by deputies early Sunday in Southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said 42-year-old Jose Santillano is recovering in the hospital and no deputies were injured.

She said Santillano is facing charges of aggravated assault against a household member, assault against a peace officer, shooting at a dwelling, criminal damage to property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Santillano has not yet been charged according to online court records.

Navarro said BCSO responded around 4 a.m. to a “disturbance call” at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW.

She said a woman came out and told deputies an armed man was inside the mobile home. Navarro said the man fired “at least one shot” at deputies and at least one deputy fired back, striking Santillano.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” she said.

