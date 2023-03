A 3-year-old girl police said was abducted from her Deming home early Wednesday by acquaintances of her mother has been found and is safe, according to State Police.

The Deming Police Department said earlier Wednesday that they believed Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez had been abducted by Jaime Gamboa, 34, and Adriana Rivas, 33, from her home in the 600 block of W. Third Street in Deming after an altercation among Gamboa, Rivas and Avyanna’s mother.

No other information has been released.