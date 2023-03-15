 Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home - Albuquerque Journal

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

(New Mexico State Police)

Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl they say was abducted from her Deming home early Wednesday by acquaintances of her mother, according to an Amber Alert.

The Deming Police Department believe Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez was abducted by Jaime Gamboa, 34, and Adriana Rivas, 33, from her home in the 600 block of W. Third Street in Deming after an altercation among Gamboa, Rivas and Avyanna’s mother, the alert said. Police said Gamboa and Rivas left on foot from Avyanna’s home.

Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, wrapped in a blanket with cartoon characters on it, according to the release. She is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.

(New Mexico State Police)

Gamboa, who has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee, is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, dark jeans and brown work boots.

(New Mexico State Police)

Rivas, who has brown eyes and red hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown, according to the release.

Police don’t know which way the suspects were traveling, or where they were going, the release said.

The alert does not specify what time the abduction occurred.

“Many details are still under investigation, but of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety said in its release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at 575-546-0354.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Former national labs leader, US ambassador and nuclear test ...
ABQnews Seeker
Charles Paul Robinson, a former president ... Charles Paul Robinson, a former president of Sandia National Laboratories, an associate director at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a U.S. ambassador and chief ...
2
The good, the bad and the '#ONLYINNM:' Instagram accounts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have ... Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have more than 10,000 combined followers and are entirely dedicated to — as the names suggest — documenting the ...
3
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home
ABQnews Seeker
Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown ... Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, wrapped in a blanket with ...
4
Bandelier National Monument temporarily halts fishing to bolster fish ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bandelier National Monument is enacting a ... Bandelier National Monument is enacting a temporary park-wide fishing closure aimed at supporting fish restoration, according to the National Park Service.
5
Legislators OK bill for free feminine hygiene products in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers granted final approval late Tuesday ... Lawmakers granted final approval late Tuesday to legislation that would require free tampons and other feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms — a victory ...
6
San Francisco board open to reparations with $5M payouts
ABQnews Seeker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes ...
7
NIT basketball: New Mexico men get the home court, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have a top ... The UNM Lobos have a top 20 offense, but it relies on attacking the rim, which is the strength of NIT opponent Utah Valley.
8
$15M settlement: County leaders OK back pay for about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Correctional officers involved are expected to ... Correctional officers involved are expected to receive anywhere from $3,600 to $32,000 each, though details are still be worked out.
9
State was prepared to notify providers on Medicaid contracts ...
ABQnews Seeker
The abrupt decision to cancel the ... The abrupt decision to cancel the procurement process and start over has rattled the Roundhouse and prompted some lawmakers to demand more information.