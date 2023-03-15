Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Deming home

Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl they say was abducted from her Deming home early Wednesday by acquaintances of her mother, according to an Amber Alert.

The Deming Police Department believe Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez was abducted by Jaime Gamboa, 34, and Adriana Rivas, 33, from her home in the 600 block of W. Third Street in Deming after an altercation among Gamboa, Rivas and Avyanna’s mother, the alert said. Police said Gamboa and Rivas left on foot from Avyanna’s home.

Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez, who has short brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, wrapped in a blanket with cartoon characters on it, according to the release. She is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Gamboa, who has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee, is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, dark jeans and brown work boots.

Rivas, who has brown eyes and red hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown, according to the release.

Police don’t know which way the suspects were traveling, or where they were going, the release said.

The alert does not specify what time the abduction occurred.

“Many details are still under investigation, but of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety said in its release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at 575-546-0354.