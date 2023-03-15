 Bernalillo County to pay back $7.1 million tied to Paseo del Norte, Isleta Boulevard projects - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County to pay back $7.1 million tied to Paseo del Norte, Isleta Boulevard projects

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County has agreed to reimburse the state Department of Transportation $7.1 million after its potential misuse of federal funds well over a decade ago.

The settlement pertains to property that the county bought in the mid-1990s as part of a project extending Paseo del Norte from Eubank to Tramway. The county purchased land expecting that eastern section of Paseo del Norte to have a freeway design that included overpasses at cross streets — elements later deemed unnecessary. Realizing it had more land than required, the county sold off 21 of the “excess” parcels for a total of $3.6 million, according to a settlement agreement the county commission approved Tuesday.

It then applied most of the revenue — $3.4 million — to a subsequent road project on Isleta Boulevard between Rio Bravo and Arenal that happened in the early 2000s.

But there were two problems:

  • The county used federal money to buy the Paseo del Norte-related land that it later sold, meaning the $3.6 million in made from selling the properties is considered federal money, according to county documents.
  • The county may have improperly characterized the $3.4 million it later applied to the federally funded Isleta project as its required local “matching” funds for the project. A county search for records proving it did not use the money that way has been unsuccessful.

The state DOT — which administered the federal funds for the Paseo del Norte project — identified the issues in 2012 and alerted the Federal Highway Administration. The FHWA required the state to “recoup the sum of the sales proceeds and the amount of the proceeds used by the county as federal matching funds” on Isleta, according to the settlement agreement.

The county has agreed to pay they money back in installments, making an initial $4 million payment in April and then $1.5 million installments in 2024 and 2025. The money will come from the county’s road fund.

Deputy County Manager for Public Works Elias Archuleta was not with the county when the land sales occurred and said most people from that era are now gone. He said that has made tracking down specifics somewhat difficult but that the county now has safeguards in place to avoid such errors. He cited the “real estate committee” that includes four deputy county managers, the county attorney and other advisory members with various backgrounds. The committee hears and vets proposals, whether that is county land dispositions or acquisitions.

“That’s what our big thing is, is ensuring ‘What do we do to make sure this (kind of thing) doesn’t happen?'” Archuleta said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bernalillo County to pay back $7.1 million tied to Paseo del Norte, Isleta Boulevard projects

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah Valley in ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will host a home ... New Mexico will host a home game in the first round of the NIT, tipping off against Utah Valley tonight in the Pit.
2
Bernalillo County to pay back $7.1 million tied to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has agreed to reimburse ... Bernalillo County has agreed to reimburse the state Department of Transportation $7.1 million after its potential misuse of federal funds well over a decade ...
3
Legislators OK bill for free menstrual products in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators OK bill for free menstrual ... Legislators OK bill for free menstrual products in New Mexico schools
4
Amber Alert canceled after Deming 3-year-old is found safe
ABQnews Seeker
A 3-year-old girl police said was ... A 3-year-old girl police said was abducted from her Deming home early Wednesday by acquaintances of her mother has been found and is safe, ...
5
Hamill: We should strive for a tax system designed ...
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: The clock is ticking on ... COLUMN: The clock is ticking on significant changes to the tax system that will just happen due to inaction. Our elected leaders fiddle while ...
6
Former national labs leader, US ambassador and nuclear test ...
ABQnews Seeker
Charles Paul Robinson, a former president ... Charles Paul Robinson, a former president of Sandia National Laboratories, an associate director at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a U.S. ambassador and chief ...
7
The good, the bad and the '#ONLYINNM:' Instagram accounts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have ... Instagram profiles @sidewalksofburque and @sidewalksofburque2.0 have more than 10,000 combined followers and are entirely dedicated to — as the names suggest — documenting the ...
8
Bandelier National Monument temporarily halts fishing to bolster fish ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bandelier National Monument is enacting a ... Bandelier National Monument is enacting a temporary park-wide fishing closure aimed at supporting fish restoration, according to the National Park Service.
9
San Francisco board open to reparations with $5M payouts
ABQnews Seeker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes ...