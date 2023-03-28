Arriba Birria! 5 birria spots around Albuquerque

With the opening of Los Pookies Mexican Restaurant, birria is on our minds, causing our stomachs to rumble and mouths to water.

Birria is a Mexican dish of meat — typically made from goat or beef — marinated in adobo, then cooked in broth until tender enough to fall apart.

Here’s a list of five more places around the city to get birria.

The five Salazar brothers who own this restaurant were finalists for the James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Southwest category. Described as comfort food, the menu options include Quesabirria Tacos, Pizzabirria and Birria Broth. Co-owner and Manager Roberto Salazar said the meat preparation begins with slow cooking it for 13 hours, then marinating it for another four before it is ready.

816 Old Coors SW

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This restaurant features a Birria Dog, Birria Taco and Birria Quesa Taco, Birria Pie and Birria Nachos. In addition to the Northeast Albuquerque location, the restaurant aims to open a West Side location soon.

6125 Montgomery NE Suite #5

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This food serves Tijuana-style Mexican food that is juicy, flavorful and well balanced. The soft tacos are crisp, not soggy. The Birria Pizza is huge and loaded with meat, cheese and roasted jalapeños.

6502 4th NW

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This restaurant offers birria in a multitude of forms such as Tacos, Quesabirria, Chorreadas, Tortas, Cubana, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Quesa Pizza and Ramen Birria. This restaurant also offers meal prep options allowing customers to pick up “5 fit meals” with their choice of meat to eat throughout the week.

Cottonwood location: 10000 Coors Bypass NW

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: Closed

Green Jeans Farmery location: 3600 Cutler NE Suite #8

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This Chihuahuan restaurant offers birria in a variety of ways. The birria — hot, tender and juicy — is topped with fresh cilantro and onion and wrapped in a cozy corn tortilla. The red salsa is creamy and hot. The green salsa is fresh with just the right amount of spice. The restaurant has a brick-and-mortar location several food truck locations.