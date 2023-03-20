I scream for ice cream: 7 Albuquerque-area spots to satisfy your sweet tooth as spring begins

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by offering a free vanilla cone to customers today, Monday.

If that’s a little plain vanilla for your taste, here are seven local places that jazz up their frozen treats.

Using liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream — as opposed to more traditional methods of ice cream making — decreases the size of ice crystals formed, resulting in creamier, smoother ice cream. Nitro Fog Creamery is a family-run independent business that prides itself on making its ice creams and sorbets out of locally sourced organic ingredients. Since the shop uses liquid nitrogen to prepare the ice cream, your order is made right in front of you. The shop also makes an effort to be environmentally conscious by proving compostable napkins, spoons, cups and to-go containers.

Green Jeans Farmery

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tin Can Alley

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

This eclectic shop features not only sweet treats, but a collection of oddities, poster-plastered walls and a kids’ play area loaded with toys. The shop offers 35 flavors and 36 toppings — pick three flavors no matter what size you choose. There’s also banana splits, shakes, sundaes and malts, chocolate-covered frozen bananas on a stick and fruit smoothies.

2000 Carlisle Blvd NE

Daily 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Paleta is different from ice cream or a normal popsicle as it is made without aerating the cream, and fruit is added before the processing is complete. The Mexican frozen treats are then dipped in chocolate, white chocolate or chile powder, then top it off with your choice of toppings such as sprinkles, nuts, breakfast cereal, cookie crumbs or fresh fruit to name a few.

Riverside: 6241 Riverside Plaza NW Ste C

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cottonwood West: 10131 Coors NW Suite B-03

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cottonwood: 10000 Coors Bypass NW

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

98th Street: 120 98th NW Unit A-7

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ventana Ranch: 6501 Paradise NW

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tramway: 12501 Candelaria NE Ste D

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Uptown: 2325 San Pedro NE

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rio Rancho: 2003 Southern SE

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Los Lunas: 1651 Main Suite D

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This Italian ice shop was first founded in 1997. In 2018 the company changed ownership with the new owners focusing more on a mobile retail unit business model. Now the company has more than six food trucks, which are available to book for events, and a brick-and-mortar location. The shop offers a variety of ice flavors that can be mixed and matched, and purchased in bulk.

6300 San Mateo Ste I-1 NE

Open Daily: 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

This family-owned Mexican ice cream shop features a variety of rotating ice cream and paleta flavors with dairy-free options. In addition to the frozen treats, the shop offers aguas frescas, boba frappés and smoothies, mini pancakes, churro shakes and deep fried cookies and cakes. There’s also a selection of savory snacks such as elote chorreado — corn in a cup mixed with mayonnaise and cheeses, surrounded by corn chips topped with more corn and drizzled with sour cream and cheese sauce — elote entero, corn on the cob and nacho options.