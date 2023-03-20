 I scream for ice cream: 7 Albuquerque-area spots to satisfy your sweet tooth as spring begins - Albuquerque Journal

I scream for ice cream: 7 Albuquerque-area spots to satisfy your sweet tooth as spring begins

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by offering a free vanilla cone to customers today, Monday.

If that’s a little plain vanilla for your taste, here are seven local places that jazz up their frozen treats.

Nitro Fog Creamery

Using liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream — as opposed to more traditional methods of ice cream making — decreases the size of ice crystals formed, resulting in creamier, smoother ice cream. Nitro Fog Creamery is a family-run independent business that prides itself on making its ice creams and sorbets out of locally sourced organic ingredients. Since the shop uses liquid nitrogen to prepare the ice cream, your order is made right in front of you. The shop also makes an effort to be environmentally conscious by proving compostable napkins, spoons, cups and to-go containers.

Green Jeans Farmery

  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  •  Friday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tin Can Alley

  • Sunday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  •  Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

I Scream Ice Cream

This eclectic shop features not only sweet treats, but a collection of oddities, poster-plastered walls and a kids’ play area loaded with toys. The shop offers 35 flavors and 36 toppings — pick three flavors no matter what size you choose. There’s also banana splits, shakes, sundaes and malts, chocolate-covered frozen bananas on a stick and fruit smoothies.

2000 Carlisle Blvd NE

  • Daily 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

 

The Paleta Bar LLC.

Paleta Bar serves up a delicious coconut paleta half-dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in pistachios. (Molly Boyle/For the Journal)
Paleta is different from ice cream or a normal popsicle as it is made without aerating the cream, and fruit is added before the processing is complete. The Mexican frozen treats are then dipped in chocolate, white chocolate or chile powder, then top it off with your choice of toppings such as sprinkles, nuts, breakfast cereal, cookie crumbs or fresh fruit to name a few.
Riverside: 6241 Riverside Plaza NW Ste C
  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cottonwood West: 10131 Coors NW Suite B-03

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cottonwood: 10000 Coors Bypass NW

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

98th Street: 120 98th NW Unit A-7

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ventana Ranch: 6501 Paradise NW

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tramway: 12501 Candelaria NE Ste D

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Uptown: 2325 San Pedro NE

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rio Rancho: 2003 Southern SE

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Los Lunas: 1651 Main Suite D

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Pop Pop’s Italian Ice

This Italian ice shop was first founded in 1997. In 2018 the company changed ownership with the new owners focusing more on a mobile retail unit business model. Now the company has more than six food trucks, which are available to book for events, and a brick-and-mortar location. The shop offers a variety of ice flavors that can be mixed and matched, and purchased in bulk.

6300 San Mateo Ste I-1  NE

  • Open Daily: 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

 

Katrina Ice Cream Shop

This family-owned Mexican ice cream shop features a variety of rotating ice cream and paleta flavors with dairy-free options. In addition to the frozen treats, the shop offers aguas frescas, boba frappés and smoothies, mini pancakes, churro shakes and deep fried cookies and cakes. There’s also a selection of savory snacks such as elote chorreado — corn in a cup mixed with mayonnaise and cheeses, surrounded by corn chips topped with more corn and drizzled with sour cream and cheese sauce — elote entero, corn on the cob and nacho options.

60 6th St NW

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday-Wednesday: 1 p.m.–9 p.m.
  • Thursday: 1 p.m.–10 p.m.
  • Friday-Sunday: 12 p.m.–10 p.m.

 

Crazy Bomb Cups-Snack Bar

(Courtesy of Crazy Bomb Cups)

Crazy Bomb Cups first opened in 2019. The shop features more than 60 ice cream and sorbet toppings with Mexican flair. The shop prides itself on its milkshakes, which can be ordered in mason jars, loaded up with a variety of ice creams, cookies and candy toppings. The shop had a Rio Rancho location, which has closed due to staffing issues.

2130 San Mateo NE Suite G

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream Truck

(Courtesy of Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream Truck)

This food truck offers ice cream sandwiches made not only with cookies, but also with doughnuts from local coffee shop Rise and Roast.

In addition to the sweets, owner Amanda Chavez also sells hand-crafted ice cream-shaped candles and soaps.

(Courtesy of Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream)

The truck is available for booking for parties, corporate events or weddings. Location and hours vary, check Facebook or Instagram for the most recent news.

The truck will be attending Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, March 25, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » I scream for ice cream: 7 Albuquerque-area spots to satisfy your sweet tooth as spring begins

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The robot revolution is here: NM businesses gear up ...
Business
Cafecito is the latest New Mexico ... Cafecito is the latest New Mexico business to utilize robots following the BioPark's restaurant, the Shark Reef Café, and Flix Brewhouse
2
How San Diego State's NCAA run benefits the UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Diego State's Sweet 16 run ... San Diego State's Sweet 16 run means extra cash for UNM Athletics thanks to the NCAA's Tournament revenue distribution.
3
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
4
Is Albuquerque’s crime-fighting tool ShotSpotter worth the $3 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
System shows gunshots up, but critics ... System shows gunshots up, but critics wonder whether it helps solve crimes
5
These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January ...
ABQnews Seeker
All but two tiny pooches found ... All but two tiny pooches found their furever homes at an adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
6
City of Albuquerque may purchase, redevelop ‘blighted’ Franklin Plaza
ABQnews Seeker
Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast ... Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast Heights property include a new fire station, an urgent care and workforce housing.
7
Albuquerque water guide: Irrigate efficiently for the landscape you ...
ABQnews Seeker
Guide for area gardeners gives practical ... Guide for area gardeners gives practical tips to save water in high desert
8
What passed and what failed: New Mexico's 2023 legislative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to act on bills passed during the final three days of the session, which ended Saturday ...
9
Police investigate fatal shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports ... Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot ...
10
A flashing yellow turn arrow means what?
ABQnews Seeker
Are flashing yellow arrows coming to ... Are flashing yellow arrows coming to more intersections?