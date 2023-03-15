 Person dead in reported shooting outside Lotaburger in Southwest Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Person dead in reported shooting outside Lotaburger in Southwest Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies are investigating the death of a person who was apparently shot Tuesday evening outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in the South Valley.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that deputies were investigating a suspicious death in the 1800 block of Coors, near Arenal.

“Details are limited at this time. Our violent crimes and homicide detectives are responding to the scene,” the agency said.

BCSO did not say if the person was a man or woman, how they died or give any other details.

However, Blake’s Lotaburger sent out a release hours later saying the incident was a shooting near the South Valley location.

“It is important for us to let you know that no employees or customers were involved or injured in this situation,” the statement said. “We will continue to cooperate with the officials as needed.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Person dead in reported shooting outside Lotaburger in Southwest Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Former Cuba officer sentenced to 26 years in DWI ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Village of Cuba police ... A former Village of Cuba police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2021 drunken-driving crash that ...
2
Shannon Nairn has joined Modrall Sperling law firm
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She worked for the federal ... BRIEFCASE: She worked for the federal courts for 15 years.
3
New Mexico Senate confirms Arsenio Romero as new public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving ... Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving door” of cabinet secretaries, but supporters say he’s uniquely suited to the job.
4
Enrollment in New Mexico universities and colleges is up ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring semester enrollment grew by more ... Spring semester enrollment grew by more than 5,000 students from the same time last year
5
San Francisco board open to reparations with $5M payouts
ABQnews Seeker
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes ...
6
Person dead in reported shooting outside Lotaburger in Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are investigating the death of ... Deputies are investigating the death of a person who was apparently shot Tuesday evening outside a Blake's Lotaburger in the South Valley.
7
New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez won House seat by ...
ABQnews Seeker
The National Republican Congressional Committee has ... The National Republican Congressional Committee has said this week that they view the southern New Mexico district as vulnerable.
8
State was prepared to notify providers on Medicaid contracts ...
ABQnews Seeker
The abrupt decision to cancel the ... The abrupt decision to cancel the procurement process and start over has rattled the Roundhouse and prompted some lawmakers to demand more information.
9
NM unemployment rate at 3.5% in January
ABQnews Seeker
But data show jobs are down ... But data show jobs are down from December.