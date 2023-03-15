Person dead in reported shooting outside Lotaburger in Southwest Albuquerque

Deputies are investigating the death of a person who was apparently shot Tuesday evening outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in the South Valley.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that deputies were investigating a suspicious death in the 1800 block of Coors, near Arenal.

“Details are limited at this time. Our violent crimes and homicide detectives are responding to the scene,” the agency said.

BCSO did not say if the person was a man or woman, how they died or give any other details.

However, Blake’s Lotaburger sent out a release hours later saying the incident was a shooting near the South Valley location.

“It is important for us to let you know that no employees or customers were involved or injured in this situation,” the statement said. “We will continue to cooperate with the officials as needed.”