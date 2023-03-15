New Mexico Senate confirms Arsenio Romero as new public education chief

There’s a new sheriff in town in New Mexico public education.

On a 34-0 vote, the state Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero to be New Mexico’s top public education official, less than two months after his predecessor retired after about a year and a half on the job.

“This is who we’ve wanted as secretary for a long time,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said. “He started at five years old in his mother’s first-grade classroom, (and) he basically hasn’t left education since.”

“Finally, he’s in the spot where we’ve all thought he needed to be for a long time,” she added.

Romero’s confirmation comes a little over a year after his predecessor, former Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, officially entered the post. Steinhaus retired in late January, citing a need to focus on his family and health.

Romero, who was named to the post by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in late February, marks her fourth appointment to lead the state Public Education Department in four-plus years.

But he says he’s in it for the long haul.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to take on this challenge. And we’re going to steer this ship in the right direction,” he told the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday morning.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said there’s been a “revolving door” of cabinet secretaries — including at the PED — but said that some of the onus is on state legislators to help them succeed.

“If we don’t work with you, and commit to coming up with solutions with you, there’s no hope at all,” she said. “We will provide anything that (we) can do to help you be as successful as you can, because the more successful you are, the more successful New Mexico students are.”

Before he was the Los Lunas superintendent, Romero also led the Deming school district, and has served on the New Mexico State University Board of Regents. He went from being a teacher to a principal before going into district leadership roles.

But stepping up to the statewide plate is an entirely different ballgame, lawmakers pointed out.