National Puppy Day: Here are the top dog names in Albuquerque

Don Hissam, from Louisville, Kentucky, plays with his dog Luna in front of the New Mexico Supreme Court Building on Thursday. Luna is the most popular dog name in both New Mexico and Kentucky, according to Camp Bow Wow. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s almost National Puppy Day!

In recognition of the cutest day of the year on March 23, Camp Bow Wow released a list of the top dog names nationwide and by city where the doggy day cares are located.

Luna is the top dog name in Albuquerque and the nation, according to Camp Bow Wow’s database of nearly 400,000 four-legged campers.

The other top dog names in the Duke City are, in order, Bella, Stella, Ruby and Nova.

Luna was the top dog name nationally for the second year in a row. The second and third spots also remain the same from last year: Bella and Charlie. Rounding out the Top 10, in order, are Daisy, Lucy, Cooper, Max, Bailey, Milo and Sadie.

Top dog names within Camp Bow Wow databases, by state. Camp Bow Wow has data only for states where its doggy day cares are located. (Courtesy Camp Bow Wow)

Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland says choosing a dog’s name is important.

“Short names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention,” Askeland said in a news release. “A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands. For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ’stay’ to a dog.”

Submit your pup photos

The Albuquerque Journal will publish an online gallery of the cutest pups in Albuquerque on National Puppy Day, March 23. The most adorable doggos will also appear in print on Sunday, March 26. Submit a photo of your dog, along with your dog’s name, age and breed to yourstory@abqjournal.com.