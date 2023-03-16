 2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair a boon for bibliophiles - Albuquerque Journal

2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair a boon for bibliophiles

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Ken Sanders, right, appraises a Madam C.J. Walker beauty book, ca. 1920, in Kansas City, Missouri, during an episode of “Antiques Roadshow.” Sanders will be at the 2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair. (Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for WGBH)

Like other bibliophiles, Mark Holmen can’t pass up a written word collection – or a book.

This is exactly why Holmen, as part of the Southwest Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association (SABA), works tirelessly on putting on its annual event, the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair.

The event takes place from 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Sid Cutter Pilots’ Pavilion at the Balloon Fiesta Park.

Holmen says this year’s event features exhibitors from seven different states.

Usually, there are exhibitors from the region. Holmen says there are two from the East Coast – one from Maine and one from Pennsylvania.

Visitors will be able to peruse rare books, historic maps, old postcards, vintage photographs, first editions, beautiful leather bindings, sci-fi paperbacks and everything paper and ink, Holmen says.

“Ken Sanders, book and manuscript appraiser for ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is an exhibitor from Utah,” he says. “You may be surprised by the variety and historic interest of things on display and for sale.”

Holmen says being able to present the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair is special because it’s a chance for book and print lovers to celebrate the art form.

“Digital isn’t the same,” he says. “I understand it’s the way of the world, but there’s something amazing when you hold a book in your hands. We’re continuing to grow the festival as other festivals are scaling back. The event is a treasure for the community.”

Holmen says it’s interesting to see all of the treasures of each exhibitor.

“There are old maps that will show what a different makeup the area was prior to becoming part of the United States,” he says. “There’s a map that shows what is now New Mexico, cut in half horizontally in the middle. Those boundaries didn’t last long.”

Holmen says one of SABA’s goals is to not only organize the book fair, but to educate and encourage an appreciation of antiquarian books, manuscripts and other printed materials.

“There are lots of folks that love books and there is a place for the written word,” Holmen says. “Books aren’t ever going away.”

2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair
WHEN: 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18

WHERE: Sid Cutter Pilots’ Pavilion, 4900 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE

HOW MUCH: $5 admission for Friday; $2 admission for Saturday; $2 coupon available at abqbookfair.com

