Advanced Energy Technology Act encourages innovation

The climate crisis is urgent. So, when I see an opportunity to contribute to the fight to reduce carbon emissions, I’m all in.

The Advanced Energy Technology Act, House Bill 12, which would create tools and incentives and expand the Economic Development Department to prioritize sustainable energy technologies, is a creative, out-of-the-box idea. Unlike a lot of bills, this one does exactly what it says – it establishes a framework for supporting the development and expansion of, well, advanced energy technologies, in order to help New Mexico meet our sustainable energy goals and become carbon-free by 2045.

As a legislator, I spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs and other creative minds who in turn spend a lot of their time searching for innovative solutions to big problems – including emissions reduction. Their passion is what gives me hope we can solve the climate crisis, and working with these eager, imaginative minds is one of the best parts of my job.

Our state has much to offer and is in a unique position to become a leader in advanced energy, from our national labs, research universities, abundant renewable resources and energy technologies.

But too often, I see the efforts of the brightest and most committed minds are hampered by “the way we’ve always done things” here in New Mexico. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had someone share what could be a genuine solution to a problem, only to discover that the ability to give it a try is hampered by fear of making incremental progress, or allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

Let’s be clear: I love that our New Mexico culture is uniquely rooted in our past. We must continue to protect our heritage, fiercely and passionately, and I hope that never changes.

But as the climate crisis accelerates and the need for serious, sustainable solutions accelerates along with it, we urgently need new solutions to the climate crisis. Virtually by definition, those solutions will come from those bright, agile, passionate minds. The Advanced Energy Technology Act will give them an important additional tool for turning those solutions into reality.