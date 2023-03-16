 National tour of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming to Popejoy stage - Albuquerque Journal

National tour of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming to Popejoy stage

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Anthony Norman as Evan Hansen and Coleen Sexton as Heidi Hansen in the North American Tour of “Dear Evan Hansen.” (Evan Zimmerman/For Murphymade)

Anthony Norman finds solace within the challenges.

As the titular character in the Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” Norman knew there would be obstacles.

“It’s really challenging to be on stage each night in a world where you don’t leave the stage,” he says. “You have to be present, open and vulnerable. There are nights where I do struggle with these issues. It’s the reality of my whole day and I need to push forward and give my best.”

Norman is part of the national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which kicks off a seven-performance run at Popejoy Hall beginning Wednesday, March 22, and running through Sunday, March 26.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson; a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The musical tells the story of Evan Hansen, a bullied 17-year-old with social anxiety and depression with a recently broken arm, who is assigned by his therapist Dr. Sherman to write letters to himself detailing what will be good about each day.

His overworked mother Heidi, played by Coleen Sexton, suggests that he ask people to sign the cast on his arm to make friends.

Across town, the wealthy Murphy family – Cynthia, Larry, and their children Zoe and Connor – sit down to breakfast. Zoe and Larry berate Connor for getting high before school, while Cynthia struggles with the fact that her family is falling apart.

The two mothers wonder simultaneously how to connect with their sons.

Sexton says she’s connected to Heidi in so many ways during her time on the tour.

“Heidi is such a well-written character,” Sexton says. “She’s figuring out how to raise a teenage kid and there’s not guide to it. It’s been an honor and challenging at the same time in this role. There have been nights where I have to be in the moment and just feel. It’s so emotionally draining, that by Monday, the entire cast is spent. We put our all into each performance.”

Norman has learned a lot about himself as well from Hansen.

“I learned to not speak negatively of myself,” he says. “I see how Evan is always harping on himself. I never want to show who I am. It’s made me realize how often I do that. I’m not supposed to apologize for how I am. Evan has also spent his life making sure other people are happy. Near the end of this show, he learns that looking out for yourself and doing what makes you happy is best. That’s a general rule to live by.”

‘Dear Evan Hansen’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $38-$125, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com

