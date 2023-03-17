 Billy Tibbals comes to Launchpad with Mac Saturn - Albuquerque Journal

Billy Tibbals comes to Launchpad with Mac Saturn

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Los Angeles-based musician Billy Tibbals will perform at Launchpad on Sunday, March 19. (Courtesy of Audrey Miller)

Don’t let Billy Tibbals being 21 years old fool you.

The Los Angeles-based musician, by way of London, is far more wise than his two decades of life.

His musical influences stretch back to The Beatles and ABBA and his style is complementary to his sound.

His EP, “Stay Teenage,” is slated to be released on April 21.

“I’m really excited for the new music to be out,” he says. “This is a record that means a lot to me. It’s very personal in the sense that my lyrics are deeper than I’ve ever done.”

Tibbals is currently on tour with Mac Saturn, opening up for them on its “Until the Money Runs Out Tour.”

The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Launchpad.

Tibbals is performing all six tracks that make up “Stay Teenage.”

He says writing the songs took some time because he let everything come out organically.

“Stay Teenage” by Billy Tibbals

“The songs are about experiencing relationships, heart break and the adventures of getting into trouble,” he says. “They are hard to deal with. I started writing these songs years ago. I’m getting a chance to look at them now from the lens of being 21. I wrote them from the time I was 16 until I was 20. I’ve captured a time in my life where I was growing up quickly.”

His most recent single, “Hollywood Baby,” is released by Silver Arrow Records and produced by The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

Tibbals says the single harkens back to rock and roll before it simply became rock.

“I want to bring ’70s glam to today,” Tibbals says with a laugh.

Tibbals always knew music was going to be a driving force in his life.

The Beatles are his favorite band and all his family still buys him Beatles music for his birthday.

“I really clicked with them because their rock was melodic,” he says. “In high school, I moved to Los Angeles and started becoming this LA hipster. My group of friends now, we have a little of our fantasy rock and roll world.”

Tibbals is enjoying the ride on tour – which is far from his parent’s garage.

“I recorded my first single ‘Onwards and Upwards’ there during the lockdown,” he says. “I had just graduated high school and was looking for a way to progress with my music career despite there being a pandemic.”

‘Until the Money Runs Out Tour’
Featuring Mac Saturn, Billy Tibbals

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19

WHERE: Launchpad, 618 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: $15, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Billy Tibbals comes to Launchpad with Mac Saturn

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad
ABQnews Seeker
Country Westerns is currently on a ... Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at ...
2
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
3
Lawmakers seeking to strike a deal on tax changes ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico lawmakers were in a ... New Mexico lawmakers were in a tizzy over taxes as they approached the final hours of this year's 60-day legislative session, with proposed changes ...
4
Should statewide elected officials get a pay raise? Bill ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that would boost the ... A bill that would boost the pay of statewide New Mexico elected officials for the first time in more than 20 years is headed ...
5
Firearms legislation in New Mexico facing deadline pressure at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one firearms bill has been ... Just one firearms bill has been signed into law by the governor so far. But a host of gun restrictions remain in play at ...
6
Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down ... Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down on retail theft
7
Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students' summer breaks may be cut ... Students' summer breaks may be cut at least a week short under calendar changes APS is considering.
8
Couple charged in fatal shooting during custody exchange outside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man who allegedly ... Deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot the father of his girlfriend’s child during a custody exchange Tuesday evening outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in ...
9
Albuquerque police seek suspects in 'disturbing' assault of teen
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating the beating of ... Detectives are investigating the beating of a teen that surfaced on social media earlier this week.