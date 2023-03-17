Billy Tibbals comes to Launchpad with Mac Saturn

Don’t let Billy Tibbals being 21 years old fool you.

The Los Angeles-based musician, by way of London, is far more wise than his two decades of life.

His musical influences stretch back to The Beatles and ABBA and his style is complementary to his sound.

His EP, “Stay Teenage,” is slated to be released on April 21.

“I’m really excited for the new music to be out,” he says. “This is a record that means a lot to me. It’s very personal in the sense that my lyrics are deeper than I’ve ever done.”

Tibbals is currently on tour with Mac Saturn, opening up for them on its “Until the Money Runs Out Tour.”

The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Launchpad.

Tibbals is performing all six tracks that make up “Stay Teenage.”

He says writing the songs took some time because he let everything come out organically.

“The songs are about experiencing relationships, heart break and the adventures of getting into trouble,” he says. “They are hard to deal with. I started writing these songs years ago. I’m getting a chance to look at them now from the lens of being 21. I wrote them from the time I was 16 until I was 20. I’ve captured a time in my life where I was growing up quickly.”

His most recent single, “Hollywood Baby,” is released by Silver Arrow Records and produced by The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

Tibbals says the single harkens back to rock and roll before it simply became rock.

“I want to bring ’70s glam to today,” Tibbals says with a laugh.

Tibbals always knew music was going to be a driving force in his life.

The Beatles are his favorite band and all his family still buys him Beatles music for his birthday.

“I really clicked with them because their rock was melodic,” he says. “In high school, I moved to Los Angeles and started becoming this LA hipster. My group of friends now, we have a little of our fantasy rock and roll world.”

Tibbals is enjoying the ride on tour – which is far from his parent’s garage.

“I recorded my first single ‘Onwards and Upwards’ there during the lockdown,” he says. “I had just graduated high school and was looking for a way to progress with my music career despite there being a pandemic.”