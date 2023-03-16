 Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta - Albuquerque Journal

Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Los Lonely Boys return to Albuquerque with a show at Isleta Resort & Casino on Friday, March 17.

Jojo Garza is spending the day hanging out in the recording studio.

He’s excited to get back and record new material with his brothers, who make up Los Lonely Boys.

“It’s always good to be in the studio. Believe it or not,” Garza says. “Los Lonely Boys is always writing new music. We’re really excited that we’re putting together our first single.”

While Garza is tight-lipped about what the single is going to be, he ensures that the music remains as powerful as the band’s previous releases.

The brothers Garza – Jojo, Henry and Ringo – were formed more than 20 years ago in San Angelo, Texas.

The band had its breakthrough with the single, “Heaven,” which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2005.

It’s been nearly a decade since the band’s last album, “Revelation,” in 2013.

Garza says the band kept writing music and now are back on tour.

“Over the years, we’ve learned new tricks,” he says. “There’s an evolution in the lyrics and in the dynamics of how we play. The way we do things is part of now. We work together effortlessly. We’ve learned to listen to each other and also learn from the mistakes we’ve made in the past.”

Garza says as the trio grew up, music was always at the forefront.

All three appreciated the power of music and count themselves lucky that they are able to tour and make music for a living.

“It’s still not like a job,” he says. “The work is getting to the show. All the driving and time passing. Once we get on stage, each performance feels special. We don’t really have tomorrow as a guarantee. It’s more real than ever. Our only job is to get on stage and give it our all. We’re sharing our gifts with the world and they, in turn, respond with that human connection.”

Garza hopes that the band will release another album in the future, but says the music industry has changed.

“The way music is consumed is very different from when we first started, much less when we release our last album,” he says. “We’re taking an unorthodox way to release our music.”

The performance in Albuquerque will be a sort of “welcome home” for the band.

“We’re from Texas and Albuquerque has always been a city that has massively supported us,” he says. “It sounds cliché, but it is our second home. We see fans that have come support us since the beginning. A lot of bands don’t usually get that and we’re grateful.”

Garza says there will be a few new songs scattered throughout the set.

“We balance it with songs from our entire catalog,” he says. “By the end of the show, we want the audience to be just as fired up as we are.”

Los Lonely Boys
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 17

WHERE: Isleta Resort & Casino, 11000 Broadway Blvd. SE

INFORMATION: To learn more visit isleta.com

