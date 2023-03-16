 Officials need to walk their campaign transparency talk - Albuquerque Journal

Officials need to walk their campaign transparency talk

By Gregory Williams / NMFOG Board Member and Past President

Public officials and employees love transparency in the abstract. In reality: not so much.

Transparency in government is a crowd-pleasing election promise that gets set aside in practice. It happens in part because openness takes effort. It takes a daily commitment by public entities to provide access to records, to inform the public as to what is going on, and to allow participation. Transparency also invites scrutiny, and not all public officials and employees want that.

Open government also suffers because public officials often choose to favor other policy concerns over transparency. For example, when the New Mexico Legislature and governor chose years ago to limit access to applications for university president positions, they decided that other considerations, like the supposed quality of the applicant pool, outweighed the public interest in a transparent hiring process.

Transparency isn’t the only valid policy concern, of course. There are sometimes good reasons to keep some public records confidential, or to close parts of open meetings. For example, the state tax department is required to keep information in tax returns private, which protects the privacy interests of individual taxpayers.

But when it comes to public business, transparency is entitled to more weight than almost every other policy concern. The reason is simple: government is omnipresent, and transparency is fundamental to good government.

Every person in our state, one way or another, relies on the operation of government. And every person funds it. We all have a constant interest in how our government runs. Efficient, dependable and effective government is a requirement for a thriving society.

And that requires both trust and oversight. Our government reports to us; when it enacts laws that limit what information we can get from it, or puts up obstacles to obtain it, we lose faith in the system. Public entities have to be open and straightforward about how they are devoting our resources and applying our laws; when they are not, we question their integrity. On the other hand, when the government allows us access to its inner workings, we inherently trust it more.

Accountability is key to any operation, including government. Transparency is one of the primary deterrents to government corruption. The more access we have to the daily operations of government – specifically, where the money goes – the less likely that we will be victimized by those with a duty to serve us.

Access to government is not just about strong transparency laws. It also relies on a commitment by public officials to comply with those laws. A robust public records law is of little use if a public body does not adequately fund compliance with the law or training of its employees. Too many governmental entities resist providing access to their operations, delaying responses to records requests or looking for ways to provide the least possible information. Open government requires the opposite mindset: a dedication to providing the greatest possible access, and an understanding that doing so is one of the core functions of government.

Transparency erodes without a constant effort to maintain it. Every statute that is passed with a confidentiality provision, or portion of a public meeting that is closed off to attendees, or delay in responding to a records request, eats away at effective government. Transparency must be more than a politician’s favorite buzzword; instead, it requires a recognition that it is fundamental to democracy, and it takes constant effort to carry out.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Officials need to walk their campaign transparency talk

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad
ABQnews Seeker
Country Westerns is currently on a ... Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at ...
2
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
3
Pacheco: Enforcing fair labor standards in Mexico exacts a ...
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: Higher labor rates in Mexico ... COLUMN: Higher labor rates in Mexico mean higher prices for goods made there and exported. Potential rising labor rates in Mexico could come at ...
4
Utah Valley blasts New Mexico out of the NIT
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze had 18 points and ... Morris Udeze had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his final college game, but the UNM Lobos season ended in an NIT loss to ...
5
Quarter Celtic Taproom delivers Emerald Isle fare paired with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Quarter Celtic head brewer Brady McKeown's ... Quarter Celtic head brewer Brady McKeown's stout, Scotch ale, Irish Red Ale, Mexican lager and IPA have won a host of awards since the ...
6
National tour of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming to Popejoy ...
Entertainment
"Dear Evan Hansen" kicks off a ... "Dear Evan Hansen" kicks off a seven-performance run at Popejoy Hall beginning Wednesday, March 22, and running through Sunday, March 26.
7
Lobo basketball fans (at least some, anyway) see progress ...
College
Back in the day, finding Michael ... Back in the day, finding Michael Muldawer at the Palestra was a safe bet. A Philadelphia native and ...
8
Metro tournament softball and baseball: Who moves on?
Featured Sports
The quarterfinals of baseball, and the ... The quarterfinals of baseball, and the first day of softball, saw the higher seeds go 12-0 as the Al ...
9
New Mexico women vs. WNIT foe: It's like looking ...
College
The similarities are striking and unavoidable.University ... The similarities are striking and unavoidable.University of New Mexico women's basketb ...