Self-certification will ruin Sun Van service for all

SOMETIMES THE City Council outdoes itself with stupidity. Allowing anyone to “self-certify” a disability in order to ride the Sun Van is incredibly stupid, short-sighted and defeats the purpose of the system set up to benefit those with disabilities.

The Sun Van system was designed and implemented in line with the intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After more than 30 years of the ADA being the law of the land, it’s unfortunate and distressing to see the City Council take such action. The intent of the ADA was to provide for inclusion of all citizens, regardless of ability or disability, in all facets of society. “Self-Certification,” along with the resulting false declarations of disability, will result in the overtaxing of the system’s ability to keep up with the legitimate, intended role it was to play. It will result in riders with disabilities being excluded or unnecessarily delayed in needed transportation to medical care, grocery shopping, entertainment, socialization and other important life opportunities.

As a longtime professional disability advocate and recreation therapist, I see the City Council’s action as a step in the wrong direction for community inclusion.

Jeffrey Paul, Albuquerque