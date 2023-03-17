 Self-certification will ruin Sun Van service for all - Albuquerque Journal

Self-certification will ruin Sun Van service for all

By jeffrey paul / albuquerque resident

SOMETIMES THE City Council outdoes itself with stupidity. Allowing anyone to “self-certify” a disability in order to ride the Sun Van is incredibly stupid, short-sighted and defeats the purpose of the system set up to benefit those with disabilities.

The Sun Van system was designed and implemented in line with the intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After more than 30 years of the ADA being the law of the land, it’s unfortunate and distressing to see the City Council take such action. The intent of the ADA was to provide for inclusion of all citizens, regardless of ability or disability, in all facets of society. “Self-Certification,” along with the resulting false declarations of disability, will result in the overtaxing of the system’s ability to keep up with the legitimate, intended role it was to play. It will result in riders with disabilities being excluded or unnecessarily delayed in needed transportation to medical care, grocery shopping, entertainment, socialization and other important life opportunities.

As a longtime professional disability advocate and recreation therapist, I see the City Council’s action as a step in the wrong direction for community inclusion.

Jeffrey Paul, Albuquerque

Home » From the newspaper » Self-certification will ruin Sun Van service for all

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Fishing Line for March 17, 2023
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK ...
2
Jay Flowers to manage operations for Modrall Sperling
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEF: He serves as a member ... BRIEF: He serves as a member of the Greater Albuquerque Recreational Trails Committee.
3
Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central ...
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: Board's officers were elected at ... BRIEFCASE: Board's officers were elected at nonprofit's annual meeting on March 14, 2023.
4
Talk of the Town: House Bill 236 would establish ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Hospitals need safe nurse-to-patient staffing ... OPINION: Hospitals need safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.
5
Self-certification will ruin Sun Van service for all
From the newspaper
OPINION: Self-Certification will result in overtaxing ... OPINION: Self-Certification will result in overtaxing the Sun Van system meant for those with disabilities.
6
Game Commission fix good for NM wildlife
From the newspaper
OPINION: Game Commission bill would shield ... OPINION: Game Commission bill would shield policy decisions from political whims, financial influence.
7
Prep softball: Two of four Metro semifinalists are surprises
Featured Sports
Only half of the top four ... Only half of the top four seeds at the Albuquerque Metro Softball Championships have made it to semi ...
8
Dr. Helen Iams joins Lovelace Medical Group
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She is a member of ... BRIEFCASE: She is a member of the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine.
9
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen in Santa Fe offers gluten-free cuisine
ABQnews Seeker
Even though we are still in ... Even though we are still in the thick of winter, many of you may be thinking about the imminent arri ...