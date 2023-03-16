Lucky you: 7 activities happening this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Kermit the Frog famously sang “it’s not easy bein’ green.” Unless of course it’s St. Patrick’s Day, where green things are abound. You can spot that verdant shade at any one of these events this weekend. Lucky you.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

Horror gold

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Jean Cocteau Cinema is hosting two screenings of the 1993 film “Leprechaun.”

At 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, watch the mythological and murderous titular character try to reclaim his stolen gold. Tickets run $13-$26, at jeancocteaucinema.com . The cinema is located at 418 Montezuma Ave. in Santa Fe.

Planting the seeds of community

Food is Free Albuquerque (FIFABQ) is hosting its Sixth Annual Seed Sharing event at The Source, 111 Carlisle Blvd. SE.

The event, which runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, focuses on the sharing of local and sourced seeds, just in time for spring planting.

Eyes to the skies

The city of Belen and the Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society is hosting the 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Balloon Rallye.

Balloons will take off at 7 a.m. each day on Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, weather permitting. This year’s rallye will be held at Eagle Park, 305 Eagle Lane in Belen.

Swamp things

In the spirit of green things, Revel Entertainment Center is hosting a Shrek Rave at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Tickets for the 18+ event are $27, plus fees, at revelabq.com . Revel is located at 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE.

No word if they’ll be making waffles.

Turn the page

There is nothing like a good book.

You can build up your personal library at the 2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair. The event runs 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Sid Cutter Pilots’ Pavilion, 4900 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy. NE. Admission is $5 for Friday; $2 for Saturday; $2 coupon available at abqbookfair.com

Friday! Saturday! Sunday!

The monster trucks come to Tingley Coliseum this weekend for Monster Jam.

The dirt starts flying at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Tickets run $25-$55, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com . Tingley Coliseum, is located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE