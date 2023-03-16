 Albuquerque Journal announces staff reductions - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Journal announces staff reductions

By Albuquerque Publishing Co.

Due to the current economic conditions, William Lang, publisher of the Albuquerque Journal, has announced a reduction of staff in the newsroom.

“As part of our strategic plans we expect to leverage technology to deliver new products, reduce overhead and make our newsroom more efficient without sacrificing the quality of our news coverage or losing any of our critical front-line reporters,” Lang said.

Journal editor Karen Moses said, “This layoff was painful for everyone in the news department. While these moves will lead us to streamline our editing and production processes, the news reporting staff remains intact and will continue the coverage so important to New Mexicans.”

The Journal cut a total of 10 positions on Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Journal, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, is one of only a handful of local, family-owned newspapers in the country.

“The media industry understands that people want to receive their news in multiple ways and with more immediacy and flexibility,” Lang said. “We are rapidly developing new products and platforms, which will enable us to maintain our position as the state’s most trusted news source. This brings us closer to our goal of delivering news you can read, listen to or watch.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Journal announces staff reductions

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad
ABQnews Seeker
Country Westerns is currently on a ... Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at ...
2
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
3
Albuquerque Journal announces staff reductions
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal cut a total of ... The Journal cut a total of 10 positions on Wednesday.
4
Lucky you: 7 activities happening this St. Patrick's Day ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kermit the Frog famously sang 'it's ... Kermit the Frog famously sang 'it's not easy bein' green.' Unless of course it's St. Patrick's Day, where green things are abound. You can ...
5
Monster Jam bringing behemoth trucks to Tingley Coliseum
ABQnews Seeker
Monster Jam arrives at Tingley Coliseum ... Monster Jam arrives at Tingley Coliseum on Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.
6
2023 Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair a boon for bibliophiles
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair takes place ... Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair takes place from 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Sid Cutter ...
7
New Mexico Senate confirms Arsenio Romero as new public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving ... Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving door” of cabinet secretaries, but supporters say he’s uniquely suited to the job.
8
Councilor asks for AG investigation into mayor’s spending of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A city councilor and frequent critic ... A city councilor and frequent critic of city leaders has asked the state attorney general to open two investigations into the administration's spending of ...
9
Final approval granted to budget, sending $9.6B spending plan ...
ABQnews Seeker
Budget measure with 13.7% increase approved ... Budget measure with 13.7% increase approved by lawmakers