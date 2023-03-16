Albuquerque Journal announces staff reductions

Due to the current economic conditions, William Lang, publisher of the Albuquerque Journal, has announced a reduction of staff in the newsroom.

“As part of our strategic plans we expect to leverage technology to deliver new products, reduce overhead and make our newsroom more efficient without sacrificing the quality of our news coverage or losing any of our critical front-line reporters,” Lang said.

Journal editor Karen Moses said, “This layoff was painful for everyone in the news department. While these moves will lead us to streamline our editing and production processes, the news reporting staff remains intact and will continue the coverage so important to New Mexicans.”

The Journal cut a total of 10 positions on Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Journal, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, is one of only a handful of local, family-owned newspapers in the country.

“The media industry understands that people want to receive their news in multiple ways and with more immediacy and flexibility,” Lang said. “We are rapidly developing new products and platforms, which will enable us to maintain our position as the state’s most trusted news source. This brings us closer to our goal of delivering news you can read, listen to or watch.”

