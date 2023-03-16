 Sports Speak Up! Thumbs up for Lobo hoops, Lenny Roybal, Yvonne Sanchez - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Thumbs up for Lobo hoops, Lenny Roybal, Yvonne Sanchez

By ABQJournal News Staff

STILL PROUD OF our Men’s Lobo team who beat 5 of the teams that made it into the NCAA bracket (Iona, St. Mary’s, Oral Roberts, SDSU, Boise State).

— cdc

THERE WAS A picture in the Journal last week of a true legend in NM Basketball history, Lenny Roybal. First as a player then a coach, he was truly remarkable and outstanding. In my humble opinion, if given the chance during his coaching prime, he would have put Lobo basketball on the map!

— SFHS Demon,1961

TOTALLY AGREE with Ruben Griego on bringing Yvonne Sanchez back as the UNM women’s coach. Not only skilled and very experienced but a great recruiter of talented women basketball players at the collegiate level. Great idea that would benefit our area and UNM women’s team.

— RJR, UNM Alumna

