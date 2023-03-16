Photos: UNM Lobos vs. Utah Valley in first round of NIT By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 10:12PM Lobos Morris Udeze (24) shoots the ball during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Lobos' Morris Udeze (24) looks to move past Utah Valley sophomore Aziz Bandaogo (55) during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Lobos freshman Donovan Dent (2) moves towards the basket during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Lobos freshman Donovan Dent (2) gains possession of a rebound ball during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Lobos' Morris Udeze (24) shoots the ball as Utah Valley freshman Ethan Potter (35) closes in during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of5 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: UNM Lobos vs. Utah Valley in first round of NIT Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes… Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy… Photos: UNM Lobos vs. Utah Valley in first round of NIT More ABQnews Seeker