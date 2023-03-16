 Utah Valley blasts New Mexico out of the NIT - Albuquerque Journal

Utah Valley blasts New Mexico out of the NIT

By ABQJournal News Staff

Lobos Morris Udeze (24) shoots the ball as Utah Valley freshman Ethan Potter (35) closes in during the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Utah Valley, a 5.5-point underdog, made quick work of host New Mexico, routing the Lobos 83-69 Wednesday in men’s NIT action at the Pit.

The loss ends UNM’s season at 22-12. Utah Valley (26-8 plays a second-round game against Colorado.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer and Sean Reider are on the scene and will file reports from the Pit later Wednesday and in Thursday’s print edition of the Albuquerque Journal.

 

UTAH VALLEY: Fuller 6-9 2-3 14, Bandaogo 4-7 0-0 8, Darthard 2-12 2-2 7, Harmon 13-20 4-6 32, Woodbury 4-13 0-0 10, Potter 1-4 0-0 2, Small 3-4 0-0 7, Nield 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-72 8-11 83.

NEW MEXICO: Allick 4-7 1-3 9, Udeze 8-14 2-8 18, House 6-16 0-0 14, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Mashburn 1-14 3-3 6, Dent 4-7 1-1 9, Jenkins 2-6 1-2 5, Seck 1-1 0-0 2, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 10-19 69.

Halftime—Utah Valley St. 46-33. 3-Point Goals—Utah Valley St. 7-18 (Harmon 2-4, Woodbury 2-6, Nield 1-1, Small 1-1, Darthard 1-5, Potter 0-1), New Mexico 3-14 (House 2-6, Mashburn 1-3, Allick 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Rebounds—Utah Valley St. 45 (Bandaogo 11), New Mexico 35 (Udeze 19). Assists—Utah Valley St. 19 (Woodbury 7), New Mexico 14 (House 5). Total Fouls—Utah Valley St. 15, New Mexico 12.

 

 

