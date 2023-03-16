 UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya - Albuquerque Journal

UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya

By Jon Gambrell / Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some 2.5 tons of natural uranium stored in a site in war-torn Libya have gone missing, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday, raising safety and proliferation concerns.

Natural uranium can’t immediately be used for energy production or bomb fuel, as the enrichment process typically requires the metal to be converted into a gas, then later spun in centrifuges to reach the levels needed.

However, each ton of natural uranium — if obtained by a group with the technological means and resources — can be refined to 5.6 kilograms (12 pounds) of weapons-grade material over time, experts say. That makes finding the missing metal important for nonproliferation experts.

In a statement, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, informed member states Wednesday about the missing uranium.

The IAEA statement remained tightlipped though on much of the details.

On Tuesday, “agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the state of Libya,” the IAEA said. “Further activities will be conducted by the agency to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location.”

Reuters first reported on the IAEA warning about the missing Libyan uranium, saying the IAEA told members reaching the site that’s not under government control required “complex logistics.”

The IAEA declined to offer more details on the missing uranium. However, its acknowledgment the uranium went missing at a “previously declared site” narrows the possibilities.

One such declared site is Sabha, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southeast of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, in the country’s lawless southern reaches of the Sahara Desert. There, Libya under dictator Moammar Qadhafi stored thousands of barrels of so-called yellowcake uranium for a once-planned uranium conversion facility that was never built in his decadeslong secret weapons program.

Estimates put the Libyan stockpile at some 1,000 metric tons of yellowcake uranium under Qadhafi, who declared his nascent nuclear weapons program to the world in 2003 to after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

While inspectors removed the last of the enriched uranium from Libya in 2009, the yellowcake remained behind, with the U.N. in 2013 estimating some 6,400 barrels of it were stored at Sabha. American officials had worried Iran could try to purchase the uranium from Libya, something Qadhafi’s top civilian nuclear official tried to reassure the U.S. about, according to a 2009 diplomatic cable published by WikiLeaks.

“Stressing that Libya viewed the question as primarily a commercial one, (the official) noted that prices for uranium yellowcake on the world market had been increasing, and that Libya wanted to maximize its profit by properly timing the sale of its stockpile,” then-Ambassador Gene A. Cretz wrote.

But the 2011 Arab Spring saw rebels topple Qadhafi and ultimately kill him. Sabha grew increasingly lawless, with African migrants crossing Libya, saying some had been sold as slaves in the city, the U.N. reported.

In recent years, Sabha largely has been under the control of the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Hifter. The general, who is widely believed to have worked with the CIA during his time in exile during Qadhafi’s era, has been battling for control of Libya against a Tripoli-based government.

A spokesman for Hifter declined to answer questions from The Associated Press. Chadian rebel forces also have had a presence in the southern city over recent years.

___

Associated Press writers Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffrey in Cairo contributed to this report.

Home » News » World » UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Yippee ki-yay! More Chihuahua survivors of head-on collision ready ...
ABQnews Seeker
East Mountain Companion Animal Project in ... East Mountain Companion Animal Project in Moriarty is holding an adoption event Sunday for 32 dogs that survived a car wreck earlier this year.
2
Final approval granted to budget, sending $9.6B spending plan ...
ABQnews Seeker
Budget measure with 13.7% increase approved ... Budget measure with 13.7% increase approved by lawmakers
3
Lawmakers enter session homestretch with tax package, legislative pay ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers reshape the tax package and ... Lawmakers reshape the tax package and advance medical malpractice changes -- while legislative pay stalls -- in a busy day at the Roundhouse
4
Former Chaves County deputy found guilty of falsely claiming ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy ... A former Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy faces prison after he was found guilty by a judge this week of five felony charges for receiving ...
5
Former Cuba officer sentenced to 26 years in DWI ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Village of Cuba police ... A former Village of Cuba police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2021 drunken-driving crash that ...
6
New Mexico Senate confirms Arsenio Romero as new public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving ... Romero’s confirmation comes after a “revolving door” of cabinet secretaries, but supporters say he’s uniquely suited to the job.
7
Utah Valley blasts New Mexico out of the NIT
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze had 18 points and ... Morris Udeze had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his final college game, but the UNM Lobos season ended in an NIT loss to ...
8
Enrollment in New Mexico universities and colleges is up ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring semester enrollment grew by more ... Spring semester enrollment grew by more than 5,000 students from the same time last year
9
New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez won House seat by ...
ABQnews Seeker
The National Republican Congressional Committee has ... The National Republican Congressional Committee has said this week that they view the southern New Mexico district as vulnerable.
10
Legislators OK bill for free menstrual products in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators OK bill for free menstrual ... Legislators OK bill for free menstrual products in New Mexico schools