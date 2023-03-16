Albuquerque weekend weather forecast: Snowy nights and cloudy days

A cloudy Thursday morning will lead to likely scattered rain showers and light snow throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will dip to the low 30s Thursday night, accompanied by winds between 20 and 30 mph, according to KOAT-TV’s forecast. There’s a chance snow showers begin after midnight but won’t likely see the light of day.

Friday morning will be cold and breezy, with winds of up to 15 mph. Temperatures won’t rise much throughout the day, with the high predicted to be in the low 40s.

Friday night, there’s a better chance for snow accumulation in the Albuquerque area. Rain showers expected to start around 9 p.m. will likely turn into snow from midnight going forward.

There’s a chance of snow into Saturday late morning, but clouds are expected to recede as the day goes on, resulting in a cold but clear night in the low 30s.

Sunday looks to be partly cloudy throughout the day, with a low chance of rain and slight increase in temperatures to the high 40s. It will still be a chilly night with temperatures dipping to the mid to low 30s.