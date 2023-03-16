 Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the Chihuahuas ready for adoption this Sunday in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the Chihuahuas ready for adoption this Sunday in Albuquerque

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than previously reported.

Hosted by East Mountain Companion Animal Project, a Moriarty animal rescue operation, the Chihuahua adoption will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, 9780 Coors NW, Suite F.

Meet some of the pups:

 

Linus, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lucy, a 10-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Posie, an 11-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lola, a female who is about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
From left, Digit, a male; Bridgette, a female, and Fidget, a male. All three are about seven weeks old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
On top, Zo, a female, and on bottom, Lola, another female. Both are about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Margarita, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Grayson, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Mason, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Sipa, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Huckleberry, a 9-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lita, a 10-month-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Austin, a 10-month-old male. (Courtesy of EMCAP)
On two legs,, Manny, a male about 2 years old, and Tinker, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Tina, a female about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Clyde, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Grayson, left, a 5-year-old male, and Mason, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Another image of Grayson, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Bailey, a 7-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Dipper, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the Chihuahuas ready for adoption this Sunday in Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
An adoption event for Chihuahuas that ... An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than ...
2
Albuquerque weekend weather forecast: Snowy nights and cloudy days
ABQnews Seeker
Is it spring yet? Is it spring yet?
3
Lobo basketball fans (at least some, anyway) see progress ...
College
Fans surveyed before Wednesday night’s game ... Fans surveyed before Wednesday night’s game said they were positive about the opportunity to host the NIT and the state of the program going ...
4
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
5
NM's state airplane fleet would double in size, under ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's state airplane fleet has ... New Mexico's state airplane fleet has shrunk over the last decade, after former Gov. Susana Martinez sold several planes during her tenure as part ...
6
NCAA Tournament: Watch Jack Pitino (Richard's son) fill out ...
ABQnews Seeker
Have you filled out your NCAA ... Have you filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket? Check yours against brackets by Albuquerque hoops aficionados Jack Pitino and Geoff Grammer.
7
Lucky you: 7 activities happening this St. Patrick's Day ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kermit the Frog famously sang 'it's ... Kermit the Frog famously sang 'it's not easy bein' green.' Unless of course it's St. Patrick's Day, where green things are abound. You can ...
8
Councilor asks for AG investigation into mayor’s spending of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A city councilor and frequent critic ... A city councilor and frequent critic of city leaders has asked the state attorney general to open two investigations into the administration's spending of ...
9
Emptying the Notebook: One Mo (Udeze) appreciation article as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Extra notes, quotes, stats and more ... Extra notes, quotes, stats and more from Wednesday's Lobo loss, including another look at Morris Udeze's fantastic season at UNM.
10
Lawmakers enter session homestretch with tax package, legislative pay ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers reshape the tax package and ... Lawmakers reshape the tax package and advance medical malpractice changes -- while legislative pay stalls -- in a busy day at the Roundhouse