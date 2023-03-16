Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the Chihuahuas ready for adoption this Sunday in Albuquerque

An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than previously reported.

Hosted by East Mountain Companion Animal Project, a Moriarty animal rescue operation, the Chihuahua adoption will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, 9780 Coors NW, Suite F.

Meet some of the pups: