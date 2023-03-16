Digit, Brigette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the Chihuahuas ready for adoption this Sunday in Albuquerque

An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than previously reported.
Hosted by
East Mountain Companion Animal Project, a Moriarty animal rescue operation, the Chihuahua adoption will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, 9780 Coors NW, Suite F.
Meet some of the pups:
Linus, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lucy, a 10-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Posie, an 11-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lola, a female who is about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
From left, Digit, a male; Bridgette, a female, and Fidget, a male. All three are about seven weeks old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
On top, Zo, a female, and on bottom, Lola, another female. Both are about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Margarita, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Grayson, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Mason, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Sipa, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Huckleberry, a 9-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Lita, a 10-month-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Austin, a 10-month-old male. (Courtesy of EMCAP)
On two legs,, Manny, a male about 2 years old, and Tinker, a 2-year-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Tina, a female about 2 years old. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Clyde, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Grayson, left, a 5-year-old male, and Mason, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Another image of Grayson, a 5-year-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Bailey, a 7-week-old female. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)
Dipper, a 7-week-old male. (COURTESY OF EMCAP)