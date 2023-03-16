Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar changes

Students may be spending the dog days of summer learning in classrooms.

Albuquerque Public Schools may be in for shorter summer breaks and longer school years under proposed changes to the academic calendar that were revealed to families in a letter sent Thursday afternoon.

Under the changes, which the district is considering for the coming school year, the fall semester would start about a week earlier than normal, on Aug. 4. The last day of school would be May 31, instead of the current May 25.

Students’ summer and fall breaks would also be shortened, but they’d get almost three weeks off in the winter and almost two weeks in the spring.

“We recognize that this proposed calendar isn’t perfect. No calendar is,” Superintendent Scott Elder wrote in the letter. “But we feel it’s a good, solid plan that has the most promise for our students.”

The district is also considering later start times for high school students, who currently report to class around 7:25 a.m., according to the letter. But that move would have implications for when elementary and middle school students would begin school, Elder said, so the district is still working that idea out.

If approved, the calendar would go into effect for the coming school year. School board members are expected to take a vote on the calendar in April, and the district is asking for people to give their input on the plans before then.

The district had previously held off on releasing an academic calendar, awaiting a decision from the Legislature on a proposal to increase class time to 1,140 hours. That legislation — House Bill 130 — has passed both chambers of the Roundhouse, and is now headed to the governor’s desk for final approval.