 State Police looking for driver of GMC pickup that dropped water heater on I-25 - Albuquerque Journal

State Police looking for driver of GMC pickup that dropped water heater on I-25

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police are attempting to find the driver of a GMC Denali 1500 or a GMC Canyon that dropped a water heater on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque on Sunday, March 12. (New Mexico State Police)

New Mexico State Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they said dropped a water heater while traveling on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque this weekend, causing a fatal crash that left one dead. 

Police responded to a crash at I-25 northbound near Montaño around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police. 

Police said a Buick Century crashed against a Jeep while both were traveling north. The driver of the Buick swerved to avoid crashing into a water heater that was in the middle of the road. 

Marlene Platero, 66, who was identified as the driver of the Buick, died at the scene due to injuries caused by the crash, according to the release. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and police said she was wearing a seat belt. 

Police said they believe the water heater fell from a newer model GMC Denali 1500 or GMC Canyon and are asking for anyone who might know the driver to contact them at 505-841-9256.

